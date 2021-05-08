Porsche Sells 9072 Taycans In The First 3 Months Of 2021

Porsche has sold 9072 units of the Taycan all-electric car worldwide in the first quarter of 2021 (January to March) and that number just shows the kind of demand the car has shown since its launch. Now, to put things into perspective, let's compare it to the numbers last year. Porsche sold 1391 units of the Taycan in the same period last year. We have to mention here that these numbers were low because the coronavirus pandemic had already gripped various nations and strict lockdowns and zero sales had a huge part to play. But even for a minute if we consider this number, the sales growth has been 552 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Also Read: Porsche India Sales Grow By 52% in Q1 2021​

Over 9000 units of the Taycan all-electric car sold worldwide in the Q1 2021

The Taycan in fact was the third most sold model in the company's line-up in the first quarter of 2021 (first two were the Macan and the 911 respectively). It needs to be noted here that Porsche sold a total of 4480 Taycans from January to June 2020, and 6464 units were sold in the next 3 months. Therefore in the first 9 months of 2020, the company had sold more than 10,000 units of the car and the next 10,000 took just about 3 months, showing how strong the demand is for the all-electric sedan and we expect 2021 to be no different.

Porsche sold a total of 4480 Taycans from January to June 2020, and 6464 units were sold in the next 3 months.

Also Read: 2021 World Car Awards: Porsche 911 Turbo Is The 2021 World Performance Car Of The Year​

The company is yet to bring the Taycan to India and if the indications are believed, then we'll have it in the country by the end of this year and we surely can't wait to see it in the flesh on our roads. Afterall it took 2 wins at the 2020 World Car Of The Year Awards ( Luxury and Performance Categories), so yes, the expectations from the car are huge!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.