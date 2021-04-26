carandbike logo
Porsche India Sales Grow By 52% in Q1 2021

Porsche's range of two-door sports cars witnessed a sales growth of 26 per cent for the 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman over the first three months of 2020.

Porsche India announced that it delivered 154 new cars in the first quarter of 2021. This marks a 52 per cent growth over the same period last year. The key to this performance has been a number of launches including four variants of the new Panamera luxury performance saloon that resulted in an average of one new delivery every week to the end of March. Porsche India also recorded the highest number of Macan SUVs sold in a quarter since 2015.

The result was a 38 per cent increase in the delivery of SUVs compared to the same period last year along with continuing demand for Porsche's range of two-door sports cars that rose by 26 per cent for the 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman over the first three months of 2020.

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head for Porsche India, said, "Despite the everchanging pandemic-related measures, we have managed to outperform our quarterly sales results of the past seven years and secured the highest first quarter order intake in five years. This drives our motivation for the coming months. We at Porsche India are incredibly proud of the effort and hard work from our business partners to achieve this result. We must also thank our customers who have remained loyal and helped us achieve this fantastic result to make Porsche India one of the fastest growing luxury automotive brands across the country in 2021."

 Porsche's range of two-door sports cars too saw a good growth in Q1 2021

Porsche's presence in the market has been enhanced with the recent opening of two new facilities. The brand's first Porsche Studio Delhi engages with owners and enthusiasts in a way that has not been seen before in the country, while the new showroom in Mumbai offers access to the brand's latest models in a popular location. As part of a clear network expansion strategy, Porsche India plans to open five new facilities in major cities in the next twelve months, underlying the brand's firm commitment to the Indian market. A new dealer in Bengaluru is to be announced soon. In addition, the plan includes workshop upgrades for current facilities.

Porsche India is also preparing for the expansion of its model offering, including the much-awaited launch of the fully electric Taycan in India.

