Porsche's Digital Division Develops New Artificial Intelligence For Noise Detection

This new technology uses deep learning methods for detecting noise reliably and precisely, particularly during endurance tests.

Porsche Digital has built new AI technology for detecting noise during component testing expand View Photos
Porsche Digital has built new AI technology for detecting noise during component testing

Highlights

  • The digital assistant 'Sounce' offers an improved ability to detect noise
  • Porsche Digital uses and evaluates future technologies
  • Porsche Digital is the technology and digital unit of the Porsche AG
Tech News

The subsidiary of the German luxury sports car manufacturer, Porsche Digital, has built a new artificial intelligence system for detecting noise during vehicle component tests. Called 'Sounce', this digital assistant from Porsche Digital has been designed to improve the development and production of components in the automotive industry. This Software-as-a-Service (Saas) solution has been designed and developed by the Industry Solutions division of Porsche Digital along with the development department of Porsche AG. Porsche Digital is responsible for operating the technology.

Also Read: Porsche Cayenne SUV Clocks 1 Million Units Production Milestone

Moreover, the assistant also makes error documentation more accurate and further simplifying root cause analysis. Additionally, this method takes the strain off development engineers, who normally have to be personally present throughout such tests. Acoustics testing based on artificial intelligence (AI) increases quality and reduces costs across a wide range of applications.

Porsche Digital is a subsidiary of the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer

Patricia Rennert, Head of Industry Solutions at Porsche Digital said, "With Sounce, it is possible to reliably check the noise development of load-bearing components round the clock and under various conditions. This enables us to improve the opportunities for analysis in early component tests."

Mattias Ulbrich, Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Digital GmbH said, "Developing technological industrial solutions is our core competence and therefore one of our main strategic approaches. Sounce impressively underlines the possibilities, which are offered in particular by our deep tech experts."

Also Read: Porsche And Siemens Energy, With Partners, Advance Climate-Neutral eFuels Development​

Porsche AG's digital unit focuses on finding and scaling new digital business models as well as optimising the existing products. It develops digital offers and services, designs technologically excellent industrial solutions. In close cooperation with Porsche AG, the technology division evaluates future technologies like AI, blockchain and quantum computing, specifically within the Industry Solutions business unit.

