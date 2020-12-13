New Cars and Bikes in India
Porsche Cayenne SUV Clocks 1 Million Units Production Milestone

Porsche celebrated this milestone by rolling off 1 millionth unit of the Cayenne SUV from its production line in Slovakia.

The celebratory Porsche Cayenne unit was rolled off in a Carmine Red colour expand View Photos
The celebratory Porsche Cayenne unit was rolled off in a Carmine Red colour

Highlights

  • The Cayenne 1 Millionth unit was rolled off from company's Slovakia plant
  • The celebratory model was rolled out in a Carmine Red shade
  • The iconic SUV made its debut for the first time around 18 years ago

The German luxury sports car manufacturer, Porsche, has officially announced that the company has surpassed the production milestone of one million units for its popular Cayenne SUV. The carmaker celebrated this milestone by rolling off 1 millionth unit of the SUV from its production line in Slovakia. This celebratory model donned a shade of Carmine Red and it was delivered to a customer in Germany. The iconic SUV made its debut for the first time around 18 years ago during the 2002 Paris Motor Show.

Also Read: Porsche Appoints Manolito Vujicic As The New Head Of Its India Division​

nfo7bkag

The Porsche Cayenne SUV was first launched at 2002 Paris Motor Show

Till date, the carmaker has introduced three generations of the SUV, and the latest iteration reached the Indian shores in the year 2018. The standard model was launched in the country starting at ₹ 1.19 crore (ex-showroom, India). Currently, the SUV is available in three versions - Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid, and the Cayenne Turbo. The third-generation Porsche Cayenne is based on the VW group's MLB platform which is a lightweight architecture developed by Audi.

Also Read: Porsche To Open 9th Experience Centre In Japan​

a2gt3fhg

The third-generation Porsche Cayenne is based on the VW group's MLB platform

Mechanically, the Porsche Cayenne is offered in a range of engine options. The standard version uses a 3.0-litre single-turbo V6 with 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque, while the Cayenne S draws power from the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 that makes 433 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. The 2018 Cayenne Turbo packs in 542 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque from a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine, and is capable of hitting a top speed of 286 kmph.

