New Cars and Bikes in India
Porsche To Open 9th Experience Centre In Japan

The new Porsche Experience Centre will be equipped with a circuit track, a dynamics area, an off-road track, as well as other various track contents to experience the maximum of Porsche sports car performance.

By  Ameya Naik | Published:
Customers and fans can learn about enhanced driving theory & techniques by specialist instructors.

Porsche is building its ninth Experience Centre in Japan. The doors to this Porsche Experience Centre, which is based in Chiba prefecture next to Tokyo will open in 2021. Other Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) are located in Leipzig, Silverstone, Atlanta, Le Mans, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Hockenheim, and Franciacorta (scheduled to open in 2021).

Visitors to the PEC Tokyo can enjoy the realistic racing simulator, grab a coffee in the lounge or have a dinner in the restaurant

The new Porsche Experience Centre will be equipped with a circuit track, a dynamics area, an off-road track, as well as other various track contents to experience the maximum of Porsche sports car performance. Customers and fans of the brand can learn about enhanced driving theory and techniques by specialist instructors. Moreover, visitors to the PEC Tokyo can enjoy the realistic racing simulator, grab a coffee in the lounge or have a dinner in the restaurant. Additionally, PEC Tokyo caters for a range of business needs, with meeting rooms where numerous training sessions can be held and an area for corporate events.

The 2.1 km circuit track reproduces famous corners from racetracks around the world, such as the Karussell ("Carousel") on the Nürburgring in Germany and the Laguna Seca corkscrew in the U.S. While other PECs have flat 2D tracks, a specific feature of PEC Tokyo is its undulating 3D track that takes advantage of the natural topography.

A specific feature of PEC Tokyo is its undulating 3D track that takes advantage of the natural topography.

Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board, Sales and Marketing at Porsche, said, “Our Japanese customers love the sportiness and exclusivity of our products – with the new Porsche Experience Centre, they will get a great location to live this passion and share it with others.”

