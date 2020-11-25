New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Porsche Could Make More Than 20,000 Taycan EVs In 2020

Till the first half of the year, Porsche had only sold 4,500 Taycans. Porsche then claimed that number had doubled by the end of October.

By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Taycan has been christened the best electric car in the world by many reviewers expand View Photos
The Taycan has been christened the best electric car in the world by many reviewers

Highlights

  • The Taycan has already become Porsche's best selling car in Europe
  • It could also become Porsche's best selling car
  • By the end of October, Porsche had sold just about 10,00o Taycans
Tech News

Porsche has announced that it is on target to produce more than 20,000 Taycan electric cars in 2020. This is quite an achievement for the German automotive giant considering the pandemic has ravaged the demand for vehicles and also the fact that the Taycan is the first full-electric car produced by Porsche. 

kegbr26k

The Porsche Taycan will come to India in December 2020 or early 2021, with a price tag well upwards of ₹ 2 Crore

The pandemic hasn't been able to slow down the sales of the Porsche Taycan. "Despite the closure of dealerships and factories during the first corona wave, we will exceed our original target of 20,000 vehicles sold this year," said Oliver Blume, Porsche's CEO in an interview with auto motor und sport. 

This news comes a day after the company announced that the Taycan had broken the world record for drifting. It drifted 42 kilometres in 55 minutes in Germany using the RWD version of the Taycan that's only sold in China. 

k42fl3ss

The Porsche Taycan Turbo goes from 0-100 kmph in 3 seconds, the Turbo S does the same in 2.6 seconds

Newsbeep

The interesting bit is that the sales figures that Porsche is claiming indicate a revival of the automotive market. Till the first half of the year, Porsche had only sold 4,500 Taycans. Porsche then claimed that number had doubled by the end of October, which means in just two months the German automotive manufacturer is looking to double that figure too,  which is staggering. 

0 Comments

The Taycan has been such a success that it has become Porsche's best selling car in Europe taking over the Panamera. Porsche at some point will look to deploy a 40,000 Taycan production capacity which will make it its best selling car this year. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched With 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.83 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched With 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.83 Lakh
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Digital Instrument Cluster Uncovered In New Spy Shots
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Digital Instrument Cluster Uncovered In New Spy Shots
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
New Honda City Hatchback Unveiled In Thailand
New Honda City Hatchback Unveiled In Thailand
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Halts Operations At Indian Plant Again As Union Strike Continues
Toyota Halts Operations At Indian Plant Again As Union Strike Continues
Porsche Could Make More Than 20,000 Taycan EVs In 2020
Porsche Could Make More Than 20,000 Taycan EVs In 2020
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched With 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.83 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched With 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.83 Lakh
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Digital Instrument Cluster Uncovered In New Spy Shots
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Digital Instrument Cluster Uncovered In New Spy Shots
Hyundai And INEOS Sign MoU To Accelerate Global Hydrogen Economy
Hyundai And INEOS Sign MoU To Accelerate Global Hydrogen Economy
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Tesla’s First Battery Cell Factory Could Match The Electricity Capacity Of The World
Tesla’s First Battery Cell Factory Could Match The Electricity Capacity Of The World
Plan To Acquire 40 Per Cent Of Helmet Market Share In 3 Years: Studds Helmets MD
Plan To Acquire 40 Per Cent Of Helmet Market Share In 3 Years: Studds Helmets MD
Germany Steams Ahead With New Hydrogen-Powered Train
Germany Steams Ahead With New Hydrogen-Powered Train
Ford Orders 12 Ultra-Cold Freezers To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines To Employees
Ford Orders 12 Ultra-Cold Freezers To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines To Employees
Datsun Rolls Out Discounts of Up to Rs. 51,000 On Its BS6 Cars In November
Datsun Rolls Out Discounts of Up to Rs. 51,000 On Its BS6 Cars In November
European Union Says It Could Be Self-Sufficient In Electric Vehicle Batteries By 2025
European Union Says It Could Be Self-Sufficient In Electric Vehicle Batteries By 2025
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
New Honda City Hatchback Unveiled In Thailand
New Honda City Hatchback Unveiled In Thailand
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Unveiled
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Unveiled
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Toyota Halts Production At Bidadi Plant In Karnataka Again. Here's Why
Toyota Halts Production At Bidadi Plant In Karnataka Again. Here's Why
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership

New Car Models

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Toyota Halts Production At Bidadi Plant In Karnataka Again. Here's Why
Toyota Halts Production At Bidadi Plant In Karnataka Again. Here's Why
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities