Porsche Could Make More Than 20,000 Taycan EVs In 2020

The Taycan has been christened the best electric car in the world by many reviewers

Porsche has announced that it is on target to produce more than 20,000 Taycan electric cars in 2020. This is quite an achievement for the German automotive giant considering the pandemic has ravaged the demand for vehicles and also the fact that the Taycan is the first full-electric car produced by Porsche.

The Porsche Taycan will come to India in December 2020 or early 2021, with a price tag well upwards of ₹ 2 Crore

The pandemic hasn't been able to slow down the sales of the Porsche Taycan. "Despite the closure of dealerships and factories during the first corona wave, we will exceed our original target of 20,000 vehicles sold this year," said Oliver Blume, Porsche's CEO in an interview with auto motor und sport.

This news comes a day after the company announced that the Taycan had broken the world record for drifting. It drifted 42 kilometres in 55 minutes in Germany using the RWD version of the Taycan that's only sold in China.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo goes from 0-100 kmph in 3 seconds, the Turbo S does the same in 2.6 seconds

The interesting bit is that the sales figures that Porsche is claiming indicate a revival of the automotive market. Till the first half of the year, Porsche had only sold 4,500 Taycans. Porsche then claimed that number had doubled by the end of October, which means in just two months the German automotive manufacturer is looking to double that figure too, which is staggering.

The Taycan has been such a success that it has become Porsche's best selling car in Europe taking over the Panamera. Porsche at some point will look to deploy a 40,000 Taycan production capacity which will make it its best selling car this year.

