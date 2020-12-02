New Cars and Bikes in India
Porsche Appoints Manolito Vujicic The New Head Of Its India Division

Manolito Vujicic will start his new tenure, as Head of Porsche Division India, from February 2021, following his departure from his current position as Porsche Brand President at PAIG (China) Automobile Investment.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
Highlights

  • Manolito Vujicic will join as Head of Porsche India from February 2021
  • He is right now the Porsche Brand President at PAIG Automobile Investment
  • Manolito Vujicic has been working with Porsche for last 17 years

Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE has announced appointing Manolito Vujicic as the new Head of its Division in India. The 48-year old will finally take up the position as the head of Porsche India, a post that was left empty by Pavan Shetty, the previous Director of Porsche India, when he resigned in July 2020 for personal reasons. Manolito Vujicic will start his new tenure from February 2021, following his departure from his current position as Porsche Brand President at PAIG (China) Automobile Investment, in Hangzhou (China).

Also Read: Pavan Shetty, Director Of Porsche India, Resigns

Porsche says that Vujicic's appointment comes at a vital time for the brand, as the company's gears up to launch its all-electric sportscar Taycan, and new Panamera. Both the models are expected to arrive in India sometime in 2021. Commenting on the development, Manfred Braeunl, CEO of Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE, said, "I am very pleased that Manolito has accepted this position. His extensive experience in the retail business and network development will be crucial for the coming years. We have ambitious plans for the market, and I am certain that he is the right candidate to lead the local team into the next phase for Porsche in India."

Also Read: Porsche Could Make More Than 20,000 Taycan EVs In 2020

Manolito Vujicic joins Porsche India as it gears up to launch the all-electric sportscar Taycan, which is slated for 2021

German-born Manolito Vujicic has been working in the automotive industry for almost 20 years, 17 of which he spent working for the Porsche Holding Salzburg. In his latest role, he was responsible for budget and investment planning, the realization of dealer targets as well as the expansion of the existing dealer network for the organization in China. Before which, Vujicic held the position of Managing Director for Porsche SCG Ltd., Serbia's national importer of Volkswagen, Audi, Seat and Porsche.

Also Read: Porsche Taycan EV Breaks Drifting World Record 

Speaking about his new role, Manolito Vujicic said, "This is a unique opportunity for me to combine my experience in working in different environments, my knowledge as an importer and my passion for the retail business. I am excited to lead the team in this new era for Porsche India." He further added, "Throughout my years in the automotive sector, I have learned that the key to growing business is to stay open-minded and be willing to learn. Our marketplace is constantly changing and it is crucial to adapt quickly. Together with our partners, we will continue to excite our customers, encourage our employees, offer an excellent service, and achieve positive results."

Also Read: Porsche Taycan Review: Could This Be The Best EV On The Planet?

Manolito Vujicic has been working for the Porsche Holding Salzburg for the last 17 years

As part of his new role, as Head of Porsche Division India, Manolito Vujicic will be managing Porsche's presence across the country. Currently, the German luxury carmaker has five dealerships and eight service centres across the country, and soon, the company will also come up with a new Porsche Studio in Delhi. The brand has plans to expand its footprint in the market and further enhance the customer experience through different measures. Manolito Vujicic will be based out of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

