New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Porsche And Siemens Energy, With Partners, Advance Climate-Neutral eFuels Development

Porsche CEO, Oliver Blume, said, -Electromobility is a top priority at Porsche. eFuels for cars are a worthwhile complement to that if theyre produced in parts of the world where a surplus of sustainable energy is available.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
In the pilot phase, around 130,000 litres of eFuels will be produced as early as 2022. expand View Photos
In the pilot phase, around 130,000 litres of eFuels will be produced as early as 2022.

Porsche, Siemens Energy and a lineup of international companies are developing and implementing a pilot project in Chile that is expected to yield the world's first integrated, commercial, industrial-scale plant for making synthetic climate-neutral fuels (eFuels). In the pilot phase, around 130,000 litres of eFuels will be produced as early as 2022. In two further phases, capacity will then be increased to about 55 million litres of eFuels a year by 2024, and around 550 million litres of eFuels by 2026. Porsche will be the primary customer for the green fuel. Other partners in the project are the energy firm AME and the petroleum company ENAP, from Chile, and Italian energy company Enel.

Also Read: Porsche Appoints Manolito Vujicic As The New Head Of Its India Division​

The ‘Haru Oni' pilot project in Magallanes Province takes advantage of the excellent wind conditions in southern Chile to produce climate-neutral fuel with the aid of green wind power. As part of Germany's national hydrogen strategy, Siemens Energy will get a grant of some 8 million euros from the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy in support of the project, the ministry announced today.

5bsknhjo

‘Haru Oni' pilot project takes advantage of the excellent wind conditions in southern Chile to produce climate-neutral fuel with the aid of green wind power.

Porsche CEO, Oliver Blume, said, “Electromobility is a top priority at Porsche. eFuels for cars are a worthwhile complement to that – if they're produced in parts of the world where a surplus of sustainable energy is available. They are an additional element on the road to decarbonisation. Their advantages lie in their ease of application: eFuels can be used in combustion engines and plug-in hybrids, and can make use of the existing network of filling stations.”

Newsbeep

Siemens Energy is a co-developer of the ‘Haru Oni' project (also known as HIF project), and is serving as a systems integrator to cover the entire value chain – from power generation using Siemens Gamesa wind turbines, to producing green hydrogen, to conversion into synthetic fuel. The company's flexible PEM (PEM = Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolysis is ideally suited for using volatile wind power.

Also Read: Porsche To Open 9th Experience Centre In Japan

0 Comments

As the fuel's primary user, Porsche is planning in the first phase to use the eFuels from Chile in beacon projects. These include using eFuels in Porsche's motorsport fleet, at Porsche Experience Centres and, later, in series production sports cars. The sports car maker will start with an initial investment of roughly 20 million euros.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Petrol Price Crosses Rs. 90 Per Litre Mark In Mumbai, Diesel Above Rs. 80 Per Litre
Petrol Price Crosses Rs. 90 Per Litre Mark In Mumbai, Diesel Above Rs. 80 Per Litre
Maruti Suzuki Registers 6 Per Cent Production Growth In November 2020
Maruti Suzuki Registers 6 Per Cent Production Growth In November 2020
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
F1: Bottas Beats Russell To Pole Position For Sakhir GP, Leclerc To Start At P3
F1: Bottas Beats Russell To Pole Position For Sakhir GP, Leclerc To Start At P3
Volkswagen Motorsport India & South Africa To Continue Local Operations
Volkswagen Motorsport India & South Africa To Continue Local Operations
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Consecutive Day On Saturday
Porsche And Siemens Energy, With Partners, Advance Climate-Neutral eFuels Development
Porsche And Siemens Energy, With Partners, Advance Climate-Neutral eFuels Development
Tesla Says Black People Hold Just 4 Per Cent Of Its U.S. Leadership Roles
Tesla Says Black People Hold Just 4 Per Cent Of Its U.S. Leadership Roles
Petrol Price Crosses Rs. 90 Per Litre Mark In Mumbai, Diesel Above Rs. 80 Per Litre
Petrol Price Crosses Rs. 90 Per Litre Mark In Mumbai, Diesel Above Rs. 80 Per Litre
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
Volkswagen Group Commences MEB Production At Foshan And Anting Plants In China
Volkswagen Group Commences MEB Production At Foshan And Anting Plants In China
Maruti Suzuki Registers 6 Per Cent Production Growth In November 2020
Maruti Suzuki Registers 6 Per Cent Production Growth In November 2020
Aston Martin Demand Is Phenomenal, Returned First In China Says Stroll
Aston Martin Demand Is Phenomenal, Returned First In China Says Stroll
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Volkswagen Motorsport India & South Africa To Continue Local Operations
Volkswagen Motorsport India & South Africa To Continue Local Operations
F1: Bottas Beats Russell To Pole Position For Sakhir GP, Verstappen To Start At P3
F1: Bottas Beats Russell To Pole Position For Sakhir GP, Verstappen To Start At P3
Continental Says Chip Shortages To Cause Auto Supply Bottlenecks Until 2021
Continental Says Chip Shortages To Cause Auto Supply Bottlenecks Until 2021
Dutch Court Is Right Place To Challenge Shell Over Emissions, Say Activists
Dutch Court Is Right Place To Challenge Shell Over Emissions, Say Activists
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
Volvo Cars Safety Centre Celebrates 20 Years
Volvo Cars Safety Centre Celebrates 20 Years
Britain To Set More Ambitious Target To Cut Emissions
Britain To Set More Ambitious Target To Cut Emissions
Petrol Price Crosses Rs. 90 Per Litre Mark In Mumbai, Diesel Above Rs. 80 Per Litre
Petrol Price Crosses Rs. 90 Per Litre Mark In Mumbai, Diesel Above Rs. 80 Per Litre
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Maruti Suzuki Registers 6 Per Cent Production Growth In November 2020
Maruti Suzuki Registers 6 Per Cent Production Growth In November 2020
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman, Tata Nexon EV, 2021 Kia Carnival
04:19
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman, Tata Nexon EV, 2021 Kia Carnival
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Aug-20 05:22 PM IST
BS6 Toyota Camry Hybrid launched, BS6 Nissan Kicks, Porsche 911 Targa
04:02
BS6 Toyota Camry Hybrid launched, BS6 Nissan Kicks, Porsche 911 Targa
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-May-20 09:10 PM IST
Porsche 911 Turbo S Bookings, Kawasaki Ninja 650, Toyota Resumes Operations
03:35
Porsche 911 Turbo S Bookings, Kawasaki Ninja 650, Toyota Resumes Operations
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-May-20 08:13 PM IST
Porsche Taycan Review, TVS iQube
18:20
Porsche Taycan Review, TVS iQube
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Apr-20 04:29 PM IST
Porsche Taycan Electric Sports Car Review
08:26
Porsche Taycan Electric Sports Car Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Apr-20 11:30 AM IST
Isuzu MU-X, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Mercedes-Benz Price Hike
03:14
Isuzu MU-X, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Mercedes-Benz Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Dec-19 06:28 PM IST
2019 Porsche Cayenne Coupe First Look
03:59
2019 Porsche Cayenne Coupe First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Dec-19 02:18 PM IST
Tata Gravitas, 2020 TVS Apache RTR, Porsche Cayenne Coupe
04:49
Tata Gravitas, 2020 TVS Apache RTR, Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Nov-19 11:18 PM IST
Delhi E-Challans, Harley-Davidson LiveWire, Porsche Taycan S
02:24
Delhi E-Challans, Harley-Davidson LiveWire, Porsche Taycan S
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Oct-19 06:06 PM IST
No Ban On Petrol And Diesel Cars, Porsche Taycan, MG Hector Bookings
04:17
No Ban On Petrol And Diesel Cars, Porsche Taycan, MG Hector Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Sep-19 10:06 PM IST
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Petrol Price Crosses Rs. 90 Per Litre Mark In Mumbai, Diesel Above Rs. 80 Per Litre
Petrol Price Crosses Rs. 90 Per Litre Mark In Mumbai, Diesel Above Rs. 80 Per Litre
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
2021 KTM 125 Duke With New Design Spied At A Dealership; Launch Soon
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities