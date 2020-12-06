Porsche And Siemens Energy, With Partners, Advance Climate-Neutral eFuels Development

In the pilot phase, around 130,000 litres of eFuels will be produced as early as 2022.

Porsche, Siemens Energy and a lineup of international companies are developing and implementing a pilot project in Chile that is expected to yield the world's first integrated, commercial, industrial-scale plant for making synthetic climate-neutral fuels (eFuels). In the pilot phase, around 130,000 litres of eFuels will be produced as early as 2022. In two further phases, capacity will then be increased to about 55 million litres of eFuels a year by 2024, and around 550 million litres of eFuels by 2026. Porsche will be the primary customer for the green fuel. Other partners in the project are the energy firm AME and the petroleum company ENAP, from Chile, and Italian energy company Enel.

Also Read: Porsche Appoints Manolito Vujicic As The New Head Of Its India Division​

The ‘Haru Oni' pilot project in Magallanes Province takes advantage of the excellent wind conditions in southern Chile to produce climate-neutral fuel with the aid of green wind power. As part of Germany's national hydrogen strategy, Siemens Energy will get a grant of some 8 million euros from the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy in support of the project, the ministry announced today.

‘Haru Oni' pilot project takes advantage of the excellent wind conditions in southern Chile to produce climate-neutral fuel with the aid of green wind power.

Porsche CEO, Oliver Blume, said, “Electromobility is a top priority at Porsche. eFuels for cars are a worthwhile complement to that – if they're produced in parts of the world where a surplus of sustainable energy is available. They are an additional element on the road to decarbonisation. Their advantages lie in their ease of application: eFuels can be used in combustion engines and plug-in hybrids, and can make use of the existing network of filling stations.”

Siemens Energy is a co-developer of the ‘Haru Oni' project (also known as HIF project), and is serving as a systems integrator to cover the entire value chain – from power generation using Siemens Gamesa wind turbines, to producing green hydrogen, to conversion into synthetic fuel. The company's flexible PEM (PEM = Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolysis is ideally suited for using volatile wind power.

Also Read: Porsche To Open 9th Experience Centre In Japan

As the fuel's primary user, Porsche is planning in the first phase to use the eFuels from Chile in beacon projects. These include using eFuels in Porsche's motorsport fleet, at Porsche Experience Centres and, later, in series production sports cars. The sports car maker will start with an initial investment of roughly 20 million euros.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.