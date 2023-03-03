Production Ready Kia EV9 SUV Previewed In New Teaser Videos

Kia has teased the production-ready EV9 all-electric three-row SUV ahead of its global debut on March 15, 2023. Previewed in a couple of videos, the teasers reveal most of the exterior design including the nose, the vehicle’s side profile and the rear. The interior however remains under wraps for now though we expect it to also be previewed soon.

Unique front light cluster design carried to production car; expected to benefit from matrix technology to offer customisable light signatures.

The teasers, as with previous images of test mules, reveal an exterior design that closely resembles the EV9 concept that was showcased in India for the first time at the 2023 Auto Expo. The production SUV retains the unique headlamp lighting elements including the L-shaped DRL pattern flanking slim vertical lighting units and light elements flowing into the grille. The video suggests that the SUV could benefit from matrix lighting technology with the individual lighting elements in the grille capable of being activated and de-activated to form unique light signatures.

Tail-light design in line with the EV9 concept.

From the sides, the profile appears to be more or less unchanged from the concept with the window line continuing to feature the sharp upward kink behind the C pillar. The sharp cuts and creases and boxy proportions too are evident with the doors featuring flush sitting door handles. The production car will also drop the suicide doors (rear-hinged rear doors) of the concept.

Production EV9 will get prominent lines and creases and flush sitting door handles.

The rear retains the slim vertical tail lamps of the concept and feature LED light guides.

The interior however is expected to be a lot more different from the concept though images of test mules have suggested that the car will retain the twin display set-up atop the dashboard. Expect the design to be more subdued as compared to the concept with some similarities likely with the smaller EV6.

Powertrain details remain under wraps though the electric SUV is expected to be offered with single-motor and dual-motor all-wheel drive set-ups.