New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Rapido Launches Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai

With its launch in Mumbai, Rapido becomes the first app-based Bike Taxi player in the State of Maharashtra. Fares in the city will be as low as Rs. 6 per kilometre.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Rapido currently has 2000 Captains or rider partners to kickstart the operations in Mumbai expand View Photos
Rapido currently has 2000 Captains or rider partners to kickstart the operations in Mumbai

Highlights

  • Rapido is the first Bike Taxi player in Maharashtra
  • Rapido says it will be one of the most affordable public commute options
  • Rapido fares in the city will start from as low as Rs. 6 per km

Bike taxi platform, Rapido, has announced launching its services in Mumbai, becoming the first app-based Bike Taxi player in the State of Maharashtra. The company says that it's aim is to make first- and last-mile connectivity more convenient and easily accessible for both, its customers as well as driver partners, whom Rapido calls Captains. Customers can book a Rapido bike taxi through the company mobile application, which is available for both iOS and Android smartphone users. Rapido fares in the city will be as low as ₹ 6 per kilometre, and as an introductory offer Rapido will offer customers up to 50 per cent off on the first ride.

Also Read: Rapido Launches Rapido Auto App-Based Auto Booking Service

hvlaqsfk

In the next 2 years, Rapido aims to have 2 lakh captains on its bike taxi platform

Commenting on the launch of Rapido bike taxi services in Mumbai, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, "The pandemic gave us an opportunity. It left almost 8 million daily commuters of the Mumbai travel looking for alternate mode of travel. As the city builds back from COVID 19, there is a demanding need for an accessible, affordable, and safe everyday commute option. We believe, Rapido with its innovative and successful model will be able to address that need."

Also Read: Bike Taxi Operator Rapido Launches 'Rapido Store'

Newsbeep

Rapido also looks at this as earning opportunity for the local youths, and already has 2000 Captains or rider partners to kickstart the operations. "We plan to provide earning opportunities to the youth of Mumbai. In the next 2 years, we aim to onboard 2 Lakh Captains onto Rapido's bike taxi platform.", Aravind added.

Also Read: Rapido Introduces Rapido Store For Neighbourhood Grocery Stores

70gn2bm4

Rapido's 'Safety Back Shields' for bike taxi rides act as a partition between the rider and the pillion

0 Comments

Rapido also has several measures and guidelines in place for maintaining safety and hygiene for the customer and the Captain. This includes Rapido's 'Safety Back Shields' for bike taxi rides that act as a partition between the rider and the pillion. The captains are expected to sanitise and clean the seats and all customer accessible areas, post every ride, along with mandatory usage of masks during the entire ride by the Captains and the passengers. The company also introduced new policy support where the company provides free cancellation if Captains or customers are without a mask.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin And Features Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin And Features Revealed In New Spy Photos
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar
Honda Inaugurates Two New BigWing TopLine Showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru
Honda Inaugurates Two New BigWing TopLine Showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru
Maruti Suzuki's Q2 FY2021 Net Profit Recovers By 1 Per Cent At Rs. 1,371 Crore
Maruti Suzuki's Q2 FY2021 Net Profit Recovers By 1 Per Cent At Rs. 1,371 Crore
Mahindra eKUV100 India Launch Details Out
Mahindra eKUV100 India Launch Details Out
Polaris Reports 40 Per Cent More Motorcycle Sales In Third Quarter
Polaris Reports 40 Per Cent More Motorcycle Sales In Third Quarter
Rapido Launches Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai
Rapido Launches Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
TVS Net Profit Falls 23 Per Cent, Revenue Up 6 Per Cent In Q2 FY21
TVS Net Profit Falls 23 Per Cent, Revenue Up 6 Per Cent In Q2 FY21
Geely's EV Unit Polestar Seeks To Raise Around $900 Million: Report
Geely's EV Unit Polestar Seeks To Raise Around $900 Million: Report
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
Toyota To Invest $500 Million In KDDI To Deepen Ties For 'Connected Car'
Toyota To Invest $500 Million In KDDI To Deepen Ties For 'Connected Car'
Mahindra To Build New Electric Vehicle Technology And R&D Centre In Bengaluru
Mahindra To Build New Electric Vehicle Technology And R&D Centre In Bengaluru
Tata Motors Rolls Out 50,000 BS6 Vehicles From Its Pantnagar Plant
Tata Motors Rolls Out 50,000 BS6 Vehicles From Its Pantnagar Plant
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin And Features Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin And Features Revealed In New Spy Photos
Honda Inaugurates Two New BigWing TopLine Showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru
Honda Inaugurates Two New BigWing TopLine Showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar
Norton Files New Trademarks Under TVS Ownership
Norton Files New Trademarks Under TVS Ownership
Hero MotoCorp Announces Festive Offers On Xtreme 160R
Hero MotoCorp Announces Festive Offers On Xtreme 160R
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar
Norton Files New Trademarks Under TVS Ownership
Norton Files New Trademarks Under TVS Ownership
Honda Inaugurates Two New BigWing TopLine Showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru
Honda Inaugurates Two New BigWing TopLine Showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launch Soon; Motorcycle Listed On Company's Website
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launch Soon; Motorcycle Listed On Company's Website

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar
DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar
Norton Files New Trademarks Under TVS Ownership
Norton Files New Trademarks Under TVS Ownership
Honda Inaugurates Two New BigWing TopLine Showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru
Honda Inaugurates Two New BigWing TopLine Showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities