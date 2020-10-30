Rapido Launches Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai

Bike taxi platform, Rapido, has announced launching its services in Mumbai, becoming the first app-based Bike Taxi player in the State of Maharashtra. The company says that it's aim is to make first- and last-mile connectivity more convenient and easily accessible for both, its customers as well as driver partners, whom Rapido calls Captains. Customers can book a Rapido bike taxi through the company mobile application, which is available for both iOS and Android smartphone users. Rapido fares in the city will be as low as ₹ 6 per kilometre, and as an introductory offer Rapido will offer customers up to 50 per cent off on the first ride.

In the next 2 years, Rapido aims to have 2 lakh captains on its bike taxi platform

Commenting on the launch of Rapido bike taxi services in Mumbai, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, "The pandemic gave us an opportunity. It left almost 8 million daily commuters of the Mumbai travel looking for alternate mode of travel. As the city builds back from COVID 19, there is a demanding need for an accessible, affordable, and safe everyday commute option. We believe, Rapido with its innovative and successful model will be able to address that need."

Rapido also looks at this as earning opportunity for the local youths, and already has 2000 Captains or rider partners to kickstart the operations. "We plan to provide earning opportunities to the youth of Mumbai. In the next 2 years, we aim to onboard 2 Lakh Captains onto Rapido's bike taxi platform.", Aravind added.

Rapido's 'Safety Back Shields' for bike taxi rides act as a partition between the rider and the pillion

Rapido also has several measures and guidelines in place for maintaining safety and hygiene for the customer and the Captain. This includes Rapido's 'Safety Back Shields' for bike taxi rides that act as a partition between the rider and the pillion. The captains are expected to sanitise and clean the seats and all customer accessible areas, post every ride, along with mandatory usage of masks during the entire ride by the Captains and the passengers. The company also introduced new policy support where the company provides free cancellation if Captains or customers are without a mask.

