Rapido Launches Rapido Auto App-Based Auto Booking Service

India's largest bike taxi operator, Rapido has announced the launch of Rapido Auto services in 14 Indian cities across 10 states. The service will allow commuters to book three-wheeler scooter rickshaws for their everyday commute from the comfort and safety of their homes. Rapido aims to bring standardisation to the pricing of the services offered for the auto drivers and customers. Rapido already offers bike taxi services across several cities in India, and also offers doorstep delivery services of groceries through the Rapido Store service.

Also Read: Rapido Introduces Rapido Store For Neighbourhood Grocery Stores

Rapido is one of India's largets Bike Taxi operators

The service will be available at the meter price with an additional minimal convenience fee. The company plans to expand the auto services to 50 cities in India by the end of 2020. This is the first phase of the launch and Rapido has already on-boarded 20,000 auto Captains (driver-partners) so far. It has plans to onboard more than half a million in the next six months and interested auto drivers can self-onboard themselves by downloading Rapido Captain App or calling the Rapido helpline number.

Also Read: Rapido Introduces Back Shields For Users' Safety

Rapido Co-Founder Aravind Sanka

On the launch of Rapido Auto, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, "Autos have emerged as a preferred way of commuting post the COVID-19 pandemic after bike taxis. While the auto service industry is highly penetrated, it has only 5% of its existing market online. Through Rapido Auto, we aim to offer commuters another safe and affordable option for their everyday commute, apart from our Bike Taxi service, that is standardised in pricing and operations."

Each Rapido auto will be powered with Rapido's GPS technology ensuring access to continuous demand from customers around them. Through Rapido Auto, users will be able to track and share their ride in real-time, with their loved ones. Rapido Auto, like Rapido Bike Taxi service, will have an in-app feedback mechanism to allow for and ensure a safe and consistent experience for commuters.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.