New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Rapido Launches Rapido Auto App-Based Auto Booking Service

Rapido Auto will allow commuters to book three-wheeler auto rickshaws through the Rapido Auto app.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Rapido is one of India's largest bike taxi operators expand View Photos
Rapido is one of India's largest bike taxi operators

Highlights

  • Rapido is one of India's largest bike taxi operators
  • Rapido Store is a delivery service for neighbourhood grocery stores
  • Rapido Auto will enable booking of auto rickshaws from a mobile app

India's largest bike taxi operator, Rapido has announced the launch of Rapido Auto services in 14 Indian cities across 10 states. The service will allow commuters to book three-wheeler scooter rickshaws for their everyday commute from the comfort and safety of their homes. Rapido aims to bring standardisation to the pricing of the services offered for the auto drivers and customers. Rapido already offers bike taxi services across several cities in India, and also offers doorstep delivery services of groceries through the Rapido Store service.

Also Read: Rapido Introduces Rapido Store For Neighbourhood Grocery Stores

jai47muc

Rapido is one of India's largets Bike Taxi operators

The service will be available at the meter price with an additional minimal convenience fee. The company plans to expand the auto services to 50 cities in India by the end of 2020. This is the first phase of the launch and Rapido has already on-boarded 20,000 auto Captains (driver-partners) so far. It has plans to onboard more than half a million in the next six months and interested auto drivers can self-onboard themselves by downloading Rapido Captain App or calling the Rapido helpline number.

Also Read: Rapido Introduces Back Shields For Users' Safety

1onbar2s

Rapido Co-Founder Aravind Sanka

On the launch of Rapido Auto, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, "Autos have emerged as a preferred way of commuting post the COVID-19 pandemic after bike taxis. While the auto service industry is highly penetrated, it has only 5% of its existing market online. Through Rapido Auto, we aim to offer commuters another safe and affordable option for their everyday commute, apart from our Bike Taxi service, that is standardised in pricing and operations."

0 Comments

Each Rapido auto will be powered with Rapido's GPS technology ensuring access to continuous demand from customers around them. Through Rapido Auto, users will be able to track and share their ride in real-time, with their loved ones. Rapido Auto, like Rapido Bike Taxi service, will have an in-app feedback mechanism to allow for and ensure a safe and consistent experience for commuters.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
Jaguar Land Rover To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India
Jaguar Land Rover To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India
Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter
Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter
Rapido Launches Rapido Auto App-Based Auto Booking Service
Rapido Launches Rapido Auto App-Based Auto Booking Service
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter
Ampere Partners With EV Subscription Platform eBikeGO To Provide Electric Scooter
Rapido Launches Rapido Auto App-Based Auto Booking Service
Rapido Launches Rapido Auto App-Based Auto Booking Service
Jaguar Land Rover To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India
Jaguar Land Rover To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India
2020 BMW G 310 R vs KTM 390 Duke vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specifications Comparison
2020 BMW G 310 R vs KTM 390 Duke vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specifications Comparison
Ducati V4 Granturismo Engine Details Announced
Ducati V4 Granturismo Engine Details Announced
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
2021 Honda Forza 750 Maxi-Scooter Specifications, Features Announced
2021 Honda Forza 750 Maxi-Scooter Specifications, Features Announced
Meru Launches Special Daily Commute Service For Working Professionals
Meru Launches Special Daily Commute Service For Working Professionals
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Zero Motorcycles Reveals 2021 Line-Up
Zero Motorcycles Reveals 2021 Line-Up
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at Rs. 39.3 lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Bookings, Deliveries
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo CVT Review
Nissan Kicks 1.3 Turbo CVT Review

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Aston Martin DB11

Coupe, 12 Kmpl
Aston Martin DB11
Price Starts
₹ 4.27 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 8,86,382 9% / 5 yrs

Lexus RC F

Coupe, 16.1 Kmpl
Lexus RC F
Price Starts
₹ 2 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,15,167 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 73.98 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
Hyundai India Exports 2 Lakh Units Of The Creta To Date
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities