Bike Taxi Operator Rapido Launches 'Rapido Store'

India's first bike taxi platform, Rapido, has announced the launch of the Rapido Store, for business deliveries. Rapido Store offers online and offline businesses the convenience of reaching out and delivering products to their customers in these challenging times. Rapido Store will help local businesses like neighbourhood grocery stores and other local businesses take care of multiple customer deliveries simultaneously in an affordable and trusted manner. With more and 200 small and medium enterprises already availing of the service, the Rapido Store service is available in Bengaluru and Vijaywada, and will be scaled up to all cities Rapido is present in.

"India is home to 30 million small and medium enterprises, with many of them at the nascent stage of their digital transformation. The sudden and prolonged changes in social and business landscape has caused a significant apprehension within local and smaller businesses. Rapido Store will give these businesses and entrepreneurs an opportunity to maintain continuity and also increase sales by reaching out to new customers by leveraging Rapido's extensive network. The service will allow these businesses to overcome manpower and mobility challenges by helping them deliver their orders and save time," said Rapido Co-Founder Aravind Sanka, while announcing the service.

Rapido Store will offer delivery services for local businesses like neighbourhood grocery stores

Rapido Store will help users track all their deliveries across customers simultaneously. The base price of the service starts at ₹ 35 for 3 km in Bengaluru, and ₹ 30 for 3 km in Vijaywada. Users need to recharge their wallet online, on the app and create an order.

Today, Rapido has more than 15 lakh registered rider-partners, called captains, present in close to 100 cities. The Rapido Store service will leverage the existing fleet of Captains to ensure prompt, quick and secured deliveries. Rapido has put in place mandatory safety guidelines, use of mask, gloves and sanitisers, that the Captains follow for each delivery. All Rapido Captains have also undergone training to ensure timely and safe delivery in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

