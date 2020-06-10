Bike-Taxi Service Rapido Resumes Operations In 100 Cities Across India

Bike-taxi service Rapido has announced it has resumed operations in about 100 cities across the country. Rapido resumed its services on June 3, 2020, and has said that it will closely monitor the adherence of all hygiene guidelines issued by the authorities under Unlock 1.0. The two-wheeler taxi service brings back the last-mile connectivity option for several customers while assuring work for its driver-partners. The company is also providing free cancellation if any of the drivers or customers do not have a mask before commencing the ride.

Also Read: Rapido Resumes Operations In 35 Cities

Rapido emphasises that its two-wheeler taxi service is a more open and personalised way to travel on short distances rather than opt for mass transportation alternatives including buses, three-wheelers and trains, wherein the customer is at risk to being exposed to an infection. The company has also announced safety protocols for its driver-partners to maintain hygiene levels.

Rapido has about 300,000 driver-partners across the country

The protocols mandate drivers to download the government's Aarogya Setu app before they start accepting rides. The driver-partners are also required to use masks, hairnets, sanitisers and helmets for themselves and for customers. The bikes will have to be sanitised at regular intervals. The driver-partners get sanitisers, masks and helmets from Rapido, while customers will now get half helmets instead of full-face helmets before every ride to maintain hygiene and curb the spread of any infections or virus.

Also Read: Rapido Launches Person To Person Delivery Service

Rapido is currently beginning operations in only the orange and green zones. The travel routes will be altered to avoid containment areas in cities and the app will show those areas. Rapido says the resumption of operations will bring relief to about three lakh driver-partners associated with the company that are dependent on the bike-taxi service for their livelihood.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.