Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Race Car Launch Date Revealed

Red Bull Racing has officially announced its Formula 1 2024 season launch date, aligning with its rivals Mercedes and Alpine. The unveiling is scheduled for February 15, a mere six days before the commencement of winter testing in Bahrain.

While it remains uncertain whether Red Bull will present the actual RB20 car or reveal an updated colour scheme on a show car, expectations are high following the exceptional success of its predecessor, the RB19, which dominated the 2023 season, securing all but one of the 22 Grand Prix victories and propelling Max Verstappen to a more than comfortable third world championship.

In response to questions about the team's prospects in the upcoming season, Christian Horner, Red Bull team boss, drew parallels with Mercedes' dominance in 2020 and emphasised the dynamic nature of Formula 1. Despite subtle rule changes, Horner acknowledged the evolving competition and expressed the team's commitment to adapting lessons learned from the RB19 to the development of the RB20, aiming for a competitive car to defend their titles.

Sergio Perez is confirmed to continue alongside Verstappen in 2024, facing a crucial year to secure a contract extension with Red Bull. The team's launch follows announcements from Mercedes and Alpine, with Mercedes revealing its new W15 on February 14. Alpine, Renault's brand, is set to unveil its 2024 motorsport season, encompassing both F1 and the World Endurance Championship teams, on February 7.

The launch dates for AlphaTauri, McLaren, and Haas are yet to be disclosed, completing the lineup of F1 teams preparing for the upcoming campaign.