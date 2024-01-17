Login

Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Race Car Launch Date Revealed

Uncertainty remains about whether Red Bull will showcase the actual RB20 car or reveal an updated colour scheme on a show car
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 17, 2024

Story
  • Red Bull announces its Formula 1 2024 season launch date, set for February 15, aligning with Mercedes and Alpine's unveiling.
  • Sergio Perez is confirmed to continue alongside Verstappen in 2024.
  • Its predecessor, the RB19, dominated the 2023 season with all but one of the 22 Grand Prix races.

Red Bull Racing has officially announced its Formula 1 2024 season launch date, aligning with its rivals Mercedes and Alpine. The unveiling is scheduled for February 15, a mere six days before the commencement of winter testing in Bahrain. 

 

Also Read: Haas F1 Team Parts Ways With Guenther Steiner; Ayao Komatsu Takes Over As Team Principal

 

While it remains uncertain whether Red Bull will present the actual RB20 car or reveal an updated colour scheme on a show car, expectations are high following the exceptional success of its predecessor, the RB19, which dominated the 2023 season, securing all but one of the 22 Grand Prix victories and propelling Max Verstappen to a more than comfortable third world championship.

In response to questions about the team's prospects in the upcoming season, Christian Horner, Red Bull team boss, drew parallels with Mercedes' dominance in 2020 and emphasised the dynamic nature of Formula 1. Despite subtle rule changes, Horner acknowledged the evolving competition and expressed the team's commitment to adapting lessons learned from the RB19 to the development of the RB20, aiming for a competitive car to defend their titles.

 

Also Read: Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season

 

Sergio Perez is confirmed to continue alongside Verstappen in 2024, facing a crucial year to secure a contract extension with Red Bull. The team's launch follows announcements from Mercedes and Alpine, with Mercedes revealing its new W15 on February 14. Alpine, Renault's brand, is set to unveil its 2024 motorsport season, encompassing both F1 and the World Endurance Championship teams, on February 7. 

The launch dates for AlphaTauri, McLaren, and Haas are yet to be disclosed, completing the lineup of F1 teams preparing for the upcoming campaign.

