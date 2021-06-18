Revolt RV 400 Prices Slashed; Bookings Closed In Under 2 Hours

Revolt Motors had to close bookings for the brand's flagship electric motorcycle, the Revolt RV 400 in less than 2 hours, the company announced in a statement today. The Revolt RV 400 price benefitted from the recent revisions announced by the government on the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) subsidy for electric vehicles. The company's flagship electric motorcycle, Revolt RV 400 got a price reduction of Rs. 28,000 as a result of the revised incentives, and is now priced at Rs. 90,799. Previously, the RV 400 was priced at Rs. 1,19,000.

Also Read: FAME II Amendment: Revolt RV 400 Prices Reduced By Rs. 28,200

The Revolt RV 400 is packed with new generation features, like cloud connectivity, synthesised sounds and a dedicated mobile app

Earlier this week, Revolt had announced that it will re-open bookings for the RV 400 and RV 300 from today, June 18, 2021, and that deliveries of pending bookings will be expedited as well. The company had stopped accepting bookings after witnessing an unprecedented number of bookings last month. While bookings were opened earlier today, demand for the flagship RV 400 went through the roof, compelling Revolt to close bookings less than 2 hours of opening bookings on the company's official website. In the unprecedented sales rush, the brand sold Rs. 50 crore worth of Revolt RV 400 electric motorcycles in today's sales, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Revolt Motors To Re-Open Bookings For Revolt RV 400

The Revolt RV 400 has an ARAI-certified range of 156 km on a single charge, ridden at a constant 65 kmph

Also Read: Revolt Cites High Demand, Suspends E-Bike Bookings

The unprecedented online customer response came from six cities where Revolt currently operates in; Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. Revolt Motors says that deliveries will begin from September 2021, and looking at the demand in the Indian market, bookings will be re-opened soon. Revolt Motors has listed a "Notify Me" button on the brand's official website, where interested customers can register for upcoming bookings. Revolt is also looking to expand the distributor and service network across 35 cities in India. Last month too, Revolt cited high demand for its electric motorcycle and had closed online bookings.