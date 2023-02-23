River Indie vs Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Price Comparison

The electric two-wheeler market has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years with several startups and manufacturers entering the segment. River, a Bengaluru-based EV startup, is the latest to join the fray with the debut of its new Indie e-scooter. River positions the Indie as the SUV of electric scooters, focussing on lifestyle and utility with focused accessories and plenty of storage spaces.

Priced at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), the scooter will go into trial production in April this year with deliveries commencing in August. The quirky styled scooter is powered by a 4 kWh battery paired with a 9 bhp (6.7 KW) electric motor offering a range of up to 120 km and a 80 kmph top speed.

But at that price, how does it stack up against some of the established competition? We take a look.

Ola S1 Pro

Ola has gone on to firmly establish itself as one of the best-selling EV two-wheeler manufacturers in India in recent months with plans in place to launch an array of new models in the two and four-wheeler spaces. The S1 Pro is the brand’s current flagship and is priced at Rs 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom) including subsidies and the costs of a home charger and performance upgrades. The scooter comes with a 4 kWh battery pack as well but offers better performance including a higher 116 kmph top speed and 181 km of claimed range.

Ather 450X

The Ather 450X is one of the costlier electric scooters on sale in India with the Rs 1.58 lakh ex-showroom price. Do note that this price includes the cost of an Ather Dot charger and having the Warp mode and Bluetooth unlocked. Delete the two options and the scooter is priced around the Rs 1.15 lakh mark (ex-showroom). Ather’s flagship scooter is currently in its third generation and offers a claimed range of up to 146 km, a top speed of 90 kmph and a 3.3 second 0-40 kmph sprint time.

Ather also offers the less feature packed Ather 450 Plus priced at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom) including subsidies and Ather Dot charger cost.

TVS iQube

TVS is one of the few legacy two-wheeler manufacturers that have entered the e-scooter market. TVS launched the iQube in India back in 2020 in limited locations with an upgraded model being rolled out in 2022. The iQube is offered in two variants – standard and S – with prices ranging from Rs 1.05 lakh – 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom) including subsidies. Both variants come with a 3.4 kWh battery pack paired with a 4.4 kW electric motor offering up to 100 km of riding and a 78 kmph top speed. The difference to between the two variants comes down to the features.

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj is the second of the legacy two-wheeler manufacturers to enter the e-scooter market with the revival of the Chetak brand. The Chetak is one of the priciest electric scooters here at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The Chetak comes with a 3 kWh battery pack, hits a to speed of 70 kmph and offers a range of over 90 km per charge.