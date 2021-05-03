carandbike logo
search

Rivian's Delivery Vans For Amazon Begin Operations In USA

Rivian will also start deliveries of its R1T and R1S electric pick-up and electric SUVs later in 2021.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Rivian received a funding of $700 million from Amazon as well expand View Photos
Rivian received a funding of $700 million from Amazon as well

Highlights

  • Rivian developed these vans for Amazon
  • In parallel, the start-up has been developing its consumer vehicles too
  • In 2021, Rivian will also start deploying its charging network in USA
Tech News

Rivian which has received massive funding from Amazon has been also developing a new breed of electric vans for the e-commerce and distributed computing giant. These vans are now operational. After launching these vans in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, now these vans have started showing up in Denver, Colorado. These vans are also showing up in neighbouring cities like Boulder and Aurora. Only last December, it was revealed that Amazon had signed a contract with riven for the manufacturing of 100,000 electric vans post a $700 million investment. Rivian soon revealed its concept for the electric van. These electric vans are rolling out even before Rivian's electric pick up truck and SUV have seen a roll out in the US market. 

1diqdruc

The electric vans promise a range of 150 miles

In California, the vans have already been seen in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Denver has become the third major city to see these EVs. 

"From what we've seen, this is one of the fastest modern commercial electrification programs, and we're incredibly proud of that. As we continue to grow and invest in Colorado, we want to do so responsibly, so we're excited for customers to see these vehicles cruising through their neighbourhood," said Ross Rachey, Amazon's director for global fleet and products.

pp5q436g

The electric vans are now operating in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Denver

Rivian has also announced the "Adventure Network" which begins with two chargers are each of Colorado's 42 state parks. These stations will also start emerging by July. 

0 Comments

With these vans, Rivian is also promising just about a 240 km range with is less than half of its consumer EVs, but this range should be good enough for delivering products around Denver especially with the charging network coming in. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Ola Electric Future Factory Construction In Full Swing Ahead Of Launch This Year
Ola Electric Future Factory Construction In Full Swing Ahead Of Launch This Year
Bajaj Overtakes Hero In April 2021 Monthly Motorcycle Sales
Bajaj Overtakes Hero In April 2021 Monthly Motorcycle Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2021: TVS Registers Domestic Sales Of Over 2.26 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2021: TVS Registers Domestic Sales Of Over 2.26 Lakh Units
2021 Kia Sonet And Seltos SUVs Launched In India
2021 Kia Sonet And Seltos SUVs Launched In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities