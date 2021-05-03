Rivian's Delivery Vans For Amazon Begin Operations In USA

Rivian which has received massive funding from Amazon has been also developing a new breed of electric vans for the e-commerce and distributed computing giant. These vans are now operational. After launching these vans in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, now these vans have started showing up in Denver, Colorado. These vans are also showing up in neighbouring cities like Boulder and Aurora. Only last December, it was revealed that Amazon had signed a contract with riven for the manufacturing of 100,000 electric vans post a $700 million investment. Rivian soon revealed its concept for the electric van. These electric vans are rolling out even before Rivian's electric pick up truck and SUV have seen a roll out in the US market.

The electric vans promise a range of 150 miles

In California, the vans have already been seen in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Denver has become the third major city to see these EVs.

"From what we've seen, this is one of the fastest modern commercial electrification programs, and we're incredibly proud of that. As we continue to grow and invest in Colorado, we want to do so responsibly, so we're excited for customers to see these vehicles cruising through their neighbourhood," said Ross Rachey, Amazon's director for global fleet and products.

The electric vans are now operating in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Denver

Rivian has also announced the "Adventure Network" which begins with two chargers are each of Colorado's 42 state parks. These stations will also start emerging by July.

With these vans, Rivian is also promising just about a 240 km range with is less than half of its consumer EVs, but this range should be good enough for delivering products around Denver especially with the charging network coming in.

