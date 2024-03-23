Volkswagen ID.Buzz GTX Unveiled

Volkswagen has globally unveiled the ID.Buzz GTX, a performance-oriented version of its all-electric van. Featuring a more powerful dual-motor powertrain setup, the GTX comes with Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system as standard. The EV is offered in either five, six or seven-seat configurations, with the seven-seat version only available in its long-wheelbase format. Volkswagen has stated that pre-sales of the ID. Buzz GTX will start sometime by summer this year.

The Cherry Red paint scheme is exclusive to this variant

Visually, the ID.Buzz GTX has a sportier design than its standard counterpart, courtesy of styling cues like a new front bumper with blacked-out air-intakes. The Cherry Red paint scheme is exclusive to this variant and can also be had as a dual-tone paint option, paired with a Mono Silver roof. The electric van gets 20-inch alloy wheels as standard but is also offered with 21-inch alloy wheels as an option.

The EV gets a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside

On the inside, the van has an all-black interior, complete with black upholstery with red stitching and a black headliner. It gets a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated with the IDA voice assistant and ChatGPT. The long wheelbase ID.Buzz will also be available with a panoramic sunroof.

On the powertrain front, the dual-motor powertrain makes 335 bhp of peak power and 560 Nm of peak torque. The van can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.5 seconds and has a top speed of 160 kmph. It is offered with two battery pack options- a 79 kWh unit and an 86 kWh setup, although Volkswagen hasn’t specified the range figures of the vehicle. Both batteries support DC charging and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes.