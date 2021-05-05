Rolls-Royce Opens Flagship Showroom In London

It's not often that we hear from luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce, but it did create a lot of buzz in August 2020, when it revealed a new visual language of luxury with the introduction of a fresh brand identity for the marque. The company, however, has now also revealed its next major development. It announced the opening of a new flagship showroom in London's Mayfair to welcome clients past, present and future.

The new showroom, which is located at Berkeley Street, W1, provides much-needed additional space compared with the marque's previous, rather cramped location on nearby Berkeley Square. With the opening of its flagship showroom, Rolls-Royce is also enhancing its customer service experience. The front door, which is modelled on Rolls-Royce's famous Pantheon grille and provides a discreet, glimpse of what lies within. The doorway is topped by an uplit Spirit of Ecstasy. After hours, video projections displayed in the windows, to the right of the door, create the illusion of continuing life and activity inside.

Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, "The opening of a new Rolls-Royce dealership is always a great moment for us; and as a brand founded and based in Great Britain, London has a key role to play in our global presence. The timing of the opening of our new flagship store, which proudly displays our new visual identity is particularly apt, coinciding, as it does, with the re-opening of UK retail following the recent lockdown.

The interior concept is based on a luxury Galleria shopping experience. Each Rolls-Royce car gets its own space so that customers can browse through the luxurious models at their own pace. The lounge area features a 'Cabinet of Curiosities', displaying intriguing objects and pieces designed to spark ideas and conversations as part of the commissioning process. Discussions can also take place in the 'Speakeasy' bar to the rear of the store. Like its Prohibition-era namesake, this is a relaxed, comfortable and secluded space where clients can mix and socialise. More private still, is the Brand Director's office, which includes a cutting-edge configurator for finalising specifications.

The true heart of the store is the Atelier, which houses samples of surface finishes, wood veneers, leathers, embroidery threads and numerous lambswool samples and fabrics. Other options on view include convertible hood fabrics and headliners, plus wheel options.

This newly developed visual concept extends to the Rolls-Royce showroom in Shanghai, China. This important dealership has likewise been fully re-designed and reflects of the marque's continuing success in China and marks the worldwide roll-out of the new concept to all global Rolls-Royce dealerships.

