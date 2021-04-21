Rolls-Royce Unveils Special Colour Edition Of The Cullinan, Ghost Extended And Wraith

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the custom versions of the Cullinan Black Badge, Ghost Extended and Wraith at the Auto Shanghai 2021. And the latter two have been showcased in a rather vibrant paint job that we haven't seen from Rolls Royce before. The classiest of all is the Ghost Extended that the company is calling the Urban Sanctuary. It sports a two-tone mix of Gunmetal gray and Jubilee Silver. The coach line and wheel pinstripes are finished in Lime Green, which Rolls says is inspired by the neon lights in Shanghai at night.

On the inside, it sports a mosaic of unlacquered, open-pore Obsidian Ayous wood veneers. The detailing has been done to reflect the wooden window shutters on a pavilion building at Shanghai's Yu Yuan Gardens. Then the front seats have Navy Blue leather upholstery, and the ones in the back are Cashmere Gray. But comparatively, it's the Cullinan Black Badge mid-century modern that looks more vibrant. It features a Segano Green exterior that's similar to the popular colour on appliances in the 1950s and '60s. The interior leather is a mix of Bespoke Serenity Green and black and the trim used is Technical Fibre veneer.

The Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge Pop Explosion which looks really lively in a mix of Bespoke GT Blue and Arctic White.

And finally, it's the Wraith Black Badge Pop Explosion which looks really lively in a mix of Bespoke GT Blue and Arctic White for the exterior and there's a hand-painted Koi Red coach line as well. On the inside, it gets a fancy dashboard that has a hand-painted, white geometric pattern over the Technical Fibre veneer. Most of the cabin is finished in Muscari Blue leather, but there are Arctic White touches and Koi Red piping. Moreover, a red Starlight Headliner completes the vibrant styling.

