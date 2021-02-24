Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection Unveiled

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is the pinnacle of luxury when it comes to automobiles and it has become even more opulent now. The new Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection is the new special edition model that adorns a special theme- astronomical phenomena and the infinite reaches of the universe. It's a bespoke Rolls Royce that's been finished in special paint scheme along with highly customised interiors and its production is limited to just 20 units. So yes! It's super exclusive.

Also Read: India's First New-Gen Rolls-Royce Ghost Has Been Spotted In The Country

The new Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection is finished in a special Kairos Blue paint shade that incorporate mica flakes to produce a subtle sparkling effect.

Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, "Phantom is our pinnacle product, so producing a Collection Car is always a supremely important moment for us and our clients. With Phantom Tempus, our sources of inspiration are on appropriately grand scale: time, deep space, and a theoretical physicist who changed the way we see the universe and our place within it. That all 20 cars have already been reserved indicates that these are themes that truly resonate with our patrons around the world."

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy

The new Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection is the new special edition model that adorns a special theme- astronomical phenomena.

To begin with, it's finished in a special Kairos Blue paint shade that incorporate mica flakes to produce a subtle sparkling effect that mimics stars in the sky. You also get to see a similar treatment on the headliner, but it's a bit more pronounced. The pulsar headliner combines fibre-optic lighting and intricate Bespoke embroidery. Then the Phantom's Gallery features 100 individual columns, milled from a single billet of black-anodised and hand-polished Aluminium and it also features hundreds of illuminated perforations form swirling, twisting patterns in the door linings.

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane

The pulsar headliner combines fibre-optic lighting and intricate Bespoke embroidery.

Then the Spirit of Ecstasy is personalised as well with a significant date and location that will be chosen by the owner. Other unique additions include a hand-painted Tempus Champagne Chest. All additions and finish in this new Tempus Collection are part of the new theme.

Also Read: Long Wheelbase Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended Introduced

The Phantom's Gallery features 100 individual columns, milled from a single billet of black-anodised and hand-polished Aluminium.

To elaborate a bit on the theme, it's a rare astronomical phenomenon, the pulsar, unknown until 1967 and found only in the deepest reaches of space (the nearest yet discovered is 280 light years, or 1,680 trillion miles, from Earth). These very dense, white-hot stars emit electromagnetic radiation in extremely regular pulses, making them some of the most accurate clocks in the universe.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.