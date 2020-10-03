New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane

The team has been developing the technology while adhering to the UK Government's social distancing and other health guidelines and the systems will soon be integrated into our 'Spirit of Innovation' plane.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The plane is part of a Rolls-Royce initiative called ACCEL
Tech News

Rolls-Royce has completed testing of the technology that will power the world's fastest all-electric plane. All the technology has been tested on a full-scale replica of the plane's core, called an 'ionBird', including a 500 horsepower electric powertrain powerful enough to set world speed records and a battery with enough energy to supply 250 homes. The plane is part of a Rolls-Royce initiative called ACCEL, short for 'Accelerating the Electrification of Flight'. Our ACCEL project team includes key partners YASA, the electric motor and controller manufacturer, and aviation start-up Electroflight.

Also Read: Long Wheelbase Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended Introduced; Priced In India At ₹ 7.95 Crore​

7n4sgmm

It is the first Rolls-Royce project to use offsetting to make the whole programme carbon neutral

The team has been developing the technology while adhering to the UK Government's social distancing and other health guidelines and the systems will soon be integrated into our 'Spirit of Innovation' plane. There is a long history of iron-birds in aviation for testing propulsion systems ahead of flight, but in this case we have named the test airframe 'ionBird', after the zero-emission energy source propelling the aircraft.

Rob Watson, Director - Rolls-Royce Electrical, said, "Rolls-Royce is committed to playing a leading role in reaching net zero carbon by 2050. The completion of ground-testing for the ACCEL project is a great achievement for the team and is another important step towards a world record attempt. This project is also helping to develop Rolls-Royce's capabilities and ensure that we remain a leader in delivering the electrification of flight, an important part of our sustainability strategy."

80saook8

The ACCEL project is a series of firsts for Rolls-Royce as we journey towards net zero carbon by 2050.

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Resumes Second-Shift Production At Its Goodwood Plant

Bremont, will be the official timing partner for the all-electric speed record attempt. The British luxury watch maker has also helped develop the design of the plane's cockpit which will feature a stopwatch, while the company has machined canopy release parts at its Henley-on-Thames manufacturing facility.

0 Comments

The ACCEL project is a series of firsts for Rolls-Royce as we journey towards net zero carbon by 2050. It is the first Rolls-Royce project to use offsetting to make the whole programme carbon neutral.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Audi Q2 Compact SUV Bookings Open In India

2020 Audi Q2 Compact SUV Bookings Open In India
PM Modi Inaugurates The World's Longest Highway Tunnel, The Atal Tunnel

PM Modi Inaugurates The World's Longest Highway Tunnel, The Atal Tunnel
India's Petrol Sales Jump To Pre-Covid Levels In September, Diesel Improves

India's Petrol Sales Jump To Pre-Covid Levels In September, Diesel Improves
Tesla Reports Record Quarterly Deliveries, But Model 3 Sales Underwhelm Bulls

Tesla Reports Record Quarterly Deliveries, But Model 3 Sales Underwhelm Bulls
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India

Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India
Volvo Working On A New All-Electric SUV; To Sit Below The XC40: Report

Volvo Working On A New All-Electric SUV; To Sit Below The XC40: Report
Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison

Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison
Alieno Reveals The Cabin Of The Arcanum All-Electric Hypercar

Alieno Reveals The Cabin Of The Arcanum All-Electric Hypercar
Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane

Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane
PM Modi Inaugurates The World's Longest Highway Tunnel, The Atal Tunnel

PM Modi Inaugurates The World's Longest Highway Tunnel, The Atal Tunnel
India's Petrol Sales Jump To Pre-Covid Levels In September, Diesel Improves

India's Petrol Sales Jump To Pre-Covid Levels In September, Diesel Improves
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India

Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India
Tesla Reports Record Quarterly Deliveries, But Model 3 Sales Underwhelm Bulls

Tesla Reports Record Quarterly Deliveries, But Model 3 Sales Underwhelm Bulls
2020 Audi Q2 Compact SUV Bookings Open In India

2020 Audi Q2 Compact SUV Bookings Open In India
Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV's Production Begins  

Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV's Production Begins  
Volvo Working On A New All-Electric SUV; To Sit Below The XC40: Report

Volvo Working On A New All-Electric SUV; To Sit Below The XC40: Report
Toyota Urban Cruiser: All You Need To Know

Toyota Urban Cruiser: All You Need To Know
Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison

Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension
Kawasaki Teases Six New Models For 2021

Kawasaki Teases Six New Models For 2021
New-Gen Mahindra Thar 4x4: Variants Explained In Detail

New-Gen Mahindra Thar 4x4: Variants Explained In Detail
2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open; Deliveries Start From November

2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open; Deliveries Start From November
PM Modi Inaugurates The World's Longest Highway Tunnel, The Atal Tunnel

PM Modi Inaugurates The World's Longest Highway Tunnel, The Atal Tunnel
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers Highest Monthly Sales In 2020

Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers Highest Monthly Sales In 2020
Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison

Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison

New Car Models

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Image of Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
PM Modi Inaugurates The World's Longest Highway Tunnel, The Atal Tunnel
PM Modi Inaugurates The World's Longest Highway Tunnel, The Atal Tunnel
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers Highest Monthly Sales In 2020
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers Highest Monthly Sales In 2020
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities