Rolls-Royce Resumes Second-Shift Production At Its Goodwood Plant

Rolls-Royce, which voluntarily suspended production during the lockdown resumed first shift on May 4

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has resumed full two-shift production at its plant in Goodwood, West Sussex. The move means that the marque is now operating at pre-lockdown levels, with the workforce maintained and all manufacturing staff on site. Strict health, safety and hygiene measures remain in place, in line with the latest official guidance.

The resumption of the second shift comes just two weeks after the global launch of new Rolls-Royce Ghost and the demand for cars continues to develop across markets worldwide.

The global launch of new Ghost and the growing demand for cars has prompted Rolls-Royce to resume the second shift as well

Rolls-Royce voluntarily suspended production during the nationwide lockdown and operations resumed only on May 4, with single shift operations given a go ahead. Customer handover ceremonies, with appropriate social distancing, resumed in early June.

Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, "Returning to full two-shift production is a major milestone and comes just four months after we became the first UK automotive company to restart manufacturing after lockdown. It reflects the long-term strength and resilience of our business and the significant worldwide demand for our products, which have been boosted further by the recent launch of our new Ghost."

