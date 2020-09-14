New Cars and Bikes in India
Rolls-Royce Resumes Second-Shift Production At Its Goodwood Plant

The resumption of the second shift comes just two weeks after the global launch of new Rolls-Royce Ghost and the demand for cars continues to develop across markets worldwide.

Rolls-Royce, which voluntarily suspended production during the lockdown resumed first shift on May 4

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has resumed full two-shift production at its plant in Goodwood, West Sussex. The move means that the marque is now operating at pre-lockdown levels, with the workforce maintained and all manufacturing staff on site. Strict health, safety and hygiene measures remain in place, in line with the latest official guidance.

Also Read: New-Gen Rolls-Royce Ghost Unveiled

The global launch of new Ghost and the growing demand for cars has prompted Rolls-Royce to resume the second shift as well

Rolls-Royce voluntarily suspended production during the nationwide lockdown and operations resumed only on May 4, with single shift operations given a go ahead. Customer handover ceremonies, with appropriate social distancing, resumed in early June.

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Announces New Brand Identity

Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, "Returning to full two-shift production is a major milestone and comes just four months after we became the first UK automotive company to restart manufacturing after lockdown. It reflects the long-term strength and resilience of our business and the significant worldwide demand for our products, which have been boosted further by the recent launch of our new Ghost."

