New Cars and Bikes in India
search

New-Gen Rolls-Royce Ghost Unveiled

The new Ghost comes with a host of new updates with regards to design, styling and features as well. It's built on the company's aluminium spaceframe architecture and is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Rolls-Royce Ghost is built on the aluminium spaceframe architecture, like the Phantom and Cullinan

Highlights

  • The new Rolls-Royce Ghost is built on the new spaceframe architecture
  • The new Ghost gets all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering as well
  • The new Ghost is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine

The much-anticipated new-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost has finally made its debut. The car is built on the company's new aluminium spaceframe architecture, which also underpins its flagship model Phantom, and the company's first-ever SUV - the Cullinan. The new Ghost comes with a host of new updates with regards to design, styling and features as well. The spaceframe architecture's flexibility and scalability also allowed Rolls-Royce to incorporate several mechanical updates, including features like all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering in the new Ghost.

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Announces New Brand Identity

Rolls-Royce Ghost

5.2 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Rolls-Royce Ghost Price

The previous Rolls-Royce Ghost, which was launched in 2009, has spent a decade in the market and has been a very successful model across various markets, including India. Talking about the car, Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, "To create a new product that would resonate with our Ghost clients for the next ten years meant we had to listen carefully to their demands. Today we set new standards in customer-centricity by creating a completely new motor car for a unique group of Rolls-Royce's clients. These business leaders and entrepreneurs demand more of their Ghost than ever. They require a new type of super-luxury saloon that is dynamic, serenely comfortable and perfect in its minimalism. Ghost is this product."

1h90dong

The new Rolls-Royce Ghost comes with comes with 20 LEDs underneath the grille and LED and laser headlights

The company says that the new Rolls-Royce Ghost's design is defined by "minimalism and purity" underpinned by great substance. There are sharp bowlines that intersect with an angular light signature upfront and the signature grille comes with 20 LEDs underneath it and LED and laser headlights that help create a striking look at night. Also, the car is longer by 89 mm and wider by 30 mm, and due to the hand-welded aluminium body structures, the Ghost gets a fluid exterior design. Also, for the first time, the Spirit of Ecstasy is not surrounded by panel lines but is placed within the bonnet line to achieve a cleaner design. The car gets an arched roofline with blacked-out pillars, while the rear comes with these almost squared LED taillamps.

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Unveiled

1r3tts0c

The new Rolls-Royce Ghost is longer by 89 mm and wider by 30 mm

As for the cabin, Rolls-Royce says that the new Ghost strikes a balance between both a driver-oriented and a chauffeur-driven car. The car gets a nice dual-tone white and black interior, along with the Starlight Headliner, which was introduced with the Phantom, that comes with integrated speakers. The all-black steering really stands out, and the dashboard also comes with the illuminated fascia on the passenger side, featuring a flowing Ghost nameplate surrounded by more than 850 stars. This was developed over the course of two years and more than 10,000 collective hours. There is also the signature clock, and at the centre, you have the main infotainment display.

6f0kh64

The new Ghost comes with dual-tone white and black interior, along with the Starlight headliner

The car also comes with what Rolls-Royce calls 'Effortless Doors' which can be operated by a button, and, for the first time, the Ghost owners can also open the doors with power assistance. It also comes with a Micro-Environment Purification System (MEPS) that filters cabin air. Other features include - vision assist, including day- and night-time wildlife and pedestrian warning; alertness assistant; a four-camera system with panoramic view, all-round visibility and helicopter view; active cruise control; collision warning; cross-traffic warning; lane departure and lane change warning; an industry-leading 7x3 high-resolution head-up display; Wi-Fi hotspot; self-park; and the very latest navigation and entertainment systems.

7s87mku

The Spirit of Ecstasy is not surrounded by panel lines but is placed within the bonnet line to create a cleaner design

0 Comments

The Rolls-Royce Ghost is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine. The engine generates about 563 bhp and 850 Nm of torque to the all-wheel steer, all-wheel drivetrain. The engine comes mated to the company's innovative Satellite Aided Transmission system, which draws GPS data to pre-select the optimum gear for upcoming corners. The car also gets Rolls-Royce's same self-levelling high-volume air suspension technology, as well as rear-wheel steering. Both axles are managed via the marque's Planar software, which also governs the all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, stability control and self-drying braking systems.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Rolls-Royce Ghost with Immediate Rivals

Rolls-Royce Ghost
Rolls-Royce
Ghost

Latest News

New-Gen Rolls-Royce Ghost Unveiled New-Gen Rolls-Royce Ghost Unveiled
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: TVS Sales Stay Flat Compared To Last Year Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: TVS Sales Stay Flat Compared To Last Year
Car Sales August 2020: Toyota Records 48.08 Per Cent Decline Car Sales August 2020: Toyota Records 48.08 Per Cent Decline
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers 7.5 Per Cent Year-On-Year Growth Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers 7.5 Per Cent Year-On-Year Growth
Bentley Flying Spur Clocks Production Milestone Of 40,000 Units Bentley Flying Spur Clocks Production Milestone Of 40,000 Units
CV Sales August 2020: Ashok Leyland Sees 32% Growth Over July, But Year-On-Year Sales Drop 31% CV Sales August 2020: Ashok Leyland Sees 32% Growth Over July, But Year-On-Year Sales Drop 31%
Car Sales August 2020: Kia Sells 10,845 Units; Seltos Sales Cross 1 Lakh Mark Car Sales August 2020: Kia Sells 10,845 Units; Seltos Sales Cross 1 Lakh Mark
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV India Launch Date Revealed Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV India Launch Date Revealed
ZoomCar Partners With PASCOS For Pan-India Distribution Of Its Mobility Services Platform ZoomCar Partners With PASCOS For Pan-India Distribution Of Its Mobility Services Platform
F1: Mick Schumacher Could Race For Alfa Romeo Next Year  F1: Mick Schumacher Could Race For Alfa Romeo Next Year 
Aprilia SXR 160 Maxi-Scooter Launch Delayed; Will Arrive in November 2020 Aprilia SXR 160 Maxi-Scooter Launch Delayed; Will Arrive in November 2020
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Suzuki Registers 19 Per Cent Drop In Year-On-Year Sales Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Suzuki Registers 19 Per Cent Drop In Year-On-Year Sales
MonoRacer 130E Electric To Get EU Certification MonoRacer 130E Electric To Get EU Certification
Geely Auto Seeks Shanghai STAR Market Listing: Report Geely Auto Seeks Shanghai STAR Market Listing: Report
Auto Sales August 2020: Mahindra Farm Equipment Sales Up By 65 Per Cent Auto Sales August 2020: Mahindra Farm Equipment Sales Up By 65 Per Cent

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.5
star-white
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.7
star-white
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Rolls-Royce Ghost Alternatives

Bentley Mulsanne
Bentley Mulsanne
₹ 5.55 - 6.6 Crore *
Bentley Flying Spur
Bentley Flying Spur
₹ 3.2 - 3.4 Crore *
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
₹ 2.11 - 2.79 Crore *
Maserati Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
₹ 1.63 - 2.51 Crore *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.56 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.38 - 1.44 Crore *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.22 - 2.43 Crore *
Jaguar XJ
Jaguar XJ
₹ 1.11 Crore *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV India Launch Date Revealed
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV India Launch Date Revealed
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market
Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Increases Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31, 2020
Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Increases Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31, 2020
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities