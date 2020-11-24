New Cars and Bikes in India
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy

Black Badge variants of the Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan each in a different hue have taken inspiration from the natural world.

Just three further examples of each colour will be made available for commission worldwide
Highlights

  • Only four cars of each colour are up for grabs worldwide.
  • In all three cars, technical fibre fascia is embellished with graphics
  • Paint effect depicts the distortion of artificial light with speed

Black Badge doesn't necessarity mean black. That is what British luxury car maker Rolls-Royce is out there to tell you with the special Neon Nights Black Badge editions of the Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan. Each of these cars have been presented in a different hue and inspiration has come from the nature. In all three cars, the paint effect provides an intense neon glow and depicts the distortion of artificial light with speed. Created initially for clients in the United States, three further iterations of each colour are available for commission worldwide, making a limited run of just four of each colour.

t2btgk8s

Wraith Black Badge is finished in lime rock green and scivaro grey leather.

Sami Coultas, Bespoke Designer Colour & Trim, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, "The newly developed Bespoke paint is applied to the Black Badge variants of Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan - the darker and edgier 'enfants terribles' of the Rolls-Royce family." The Wraith Black Badge is finished in lime rock green, a near-luminous hue naturally bestowed on the Australian green tree frog. The interior is swathed in scivaro grey leather, with lime rock green accents in the form of stitching and piping.

donn988o

Dawn Black Badge gets eagle rock red exterior and selby grey leather interior.

The eagle rock red created for Dawn Black Badge mimics the flowers of ‘Ōhhi'a lehua, an evergreen tree native to Hawaii. The interior is finished in selby grey leather with koi red stitching and piping details.

Also read: Long Wheelbase Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended Introduced; Priced In India At ₹ 7.95 Crore

26okijq

Cullinan gets a mirabeau blue finish with arctic white leather interior. 

For Cullinan, the Bespoke Collective looked to an exotic butterfly, Rhetus periander for inspiration. The vibrancy of its wings is captured in Cullinan's mirabeau blue finish while the arctic white leather interior detailed in lime rock green provides a dramatic contrast.

