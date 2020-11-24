Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy

Just three further examples of each colour will be made available for commission worldwide

Black Badge doesn't necessarity mean black. That is what British luxury car maker Rolls-Royce is out there to tell you with the special Neon Nights Black Badge editions of the Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan. Each of these cars have been presented in a different hue and inspiration has come from the nature. In all three cars, the paint effect provides an intense neon glow and depicts the distortion of artificial light with speed. Created initially for clients in the United States, three further iterations of each colour are available for commission worldwide, making a limited run of just four of each colour.

Wraith Black Badge is finished in lime rock green and scivaro grey leather.

Sami Coultas, Bespoke Designer Colour & Trim, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, "The newly developed Bespoke paint is applied to the Black Badge variants of Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan - the darker and edgier 'enfants terribles' of the Rolls-Royce family." The Wraith Black Badge is finished in lime rock green, a near-luminous hue naturally bestowed on the Australian green tree frog. The interior is swathed in scivaro grey leather, with lime rock green accents in the form of stitching and piping.

Dawn Black Badge gets eagle rock red exterior and selby grey leather interior.

The eagle rock red created for Dawn Black Badge mimics the flowers of ‘Ōhhi'a lehua, an evergreen tree native to Hawaii. The interior is finished in selby grey leather with koi red stitching and piping details.

Cullinan gets a mirabeau blue finish with arctic white leather interior.

For Cullinan, the Bespoke Collective looked to an exotic butterfly, Rhetus periander for inspiration. The vibrancy of its wings is captured in Cullinan's mirabeau blue finish while the arctic white leather interior detailed in lime rock green provides a dramatic contrast.

