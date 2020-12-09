New Cars and Bikes in India
India's First New-Gen Rolls-Royce Ghost Has Been Spotted In The Country

After making its global debut in September 2020, the second-gen Rolls-Royce Ghost has now already reached our shores. The new Ghost will be offered in two body types - standard wheelbase and long wheelbase, with prices starting at Rs. 6.95 crore.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
The Rolls-Royce Ghost in the spy photos appears to be the standard-wheelbase model expand View Photos
The Rolls-Royce Ghost in the spy photos appears to be the standard-wheelbase model

Highlights

  • The new-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost has arrived in India
  • The new Ghost will be offered in standard and long-wheelbase option
  • Prices for the new Rolls-Royce Ghost will start at Rs. 6.95 crore

The second-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost has been spotted in India, and it is the first unit of the new-gen model to reach our shores. It was just in September 2020 that the British uber-luxury car brand globally unveiled the new Ghost and the fact that it's already here, shows the demand for the car among the one-percent rich and elite of India. The new Ghost will be offered in two body types - standard wheelbase and long wheelbase, and while prices from the former will start at ₹ 6.95 crore, the bigger, Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended will start at ₹ 7.95 crore (both ex-showroom India). The model in the spy photos, however, appears to be the standard-wheelbase model.

Also Read: New-Gen Rolls-Royce Ghost Breaks Cover Globally; India Prices Revealed

4s3bl9go

The Rolls-Royce Ghost comes in two wheelbase options - Standard, along with the long-wheelbase model called the Ghost Extended

The new Rolls-Royce Ghost comes with a host of new updates with regards to design, styling and features as well. It's built on the company's new Aluminium spaceframe architecture, which is both flexible and scalable, thus allowing the carmaker to incorporate several mechanical updates. Visually, the car gets its signature grille with vertical slats, which now also comes with 20 LEDs underneath adding to its distinctive look. The Ghost also gets new laser headlights with more than 600 metres of illuminated range. Also, for the first time, the Spirit of Ecstasy is not surrounded by panel lines but is placed within the bonnet line to achieve a cleaner design. The car gets an arched roof-line with blacked-out pillars, while the rear comes with these almost squared LED taillights.

Also Read: Long Wheelbase Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended Introduced; Priced In India At ₹ 7.95 Crore

Newsbeep
3kicdvnk

The new grille on the Rolls-Royce Ghost comes with 20 LEDs underneath that will add to its distinctive look

Inside, the Rolls-Royce Ghost comes with dual-tone white and black interior, along with the Starlight Headliner, with integrated speakers. The all-black steering really stands out, and the dashboard also comes with the illuminated fascia on the passenger side, featuring a flowing Ghost nameplate surrounded by more than 850 stars. The car also comes with what Rolls-Royce calls 'Effortless Doors' which can be operated by a button, and, for the first time, the Ghost owners can also open the doors with power assistance.

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Announces New Brand Identity

Other features include - vision assist, including day- and night-time wildlife and pedestrian warning; alertness assistant; a four-camera system with panoramic view, all-round visibility and helicopter view; active cruise control; collision warning; cross-traffic warning; lane departure and lane change warning; an industry-leading 7x3 high-resolution head-up display; Wi-Fi hotspot; self-park; and the very latest navigation and entertainment systems.

6f0kh64

The new Ghost comes with dual-tone white and black interior, along with the Starlight headliner

The Rolls-Royce Ghost is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine. The engine generates about 563 bhp and 850 Nm of torque to the all-wheel steer, all-wheel drivetrain. The engine comes mated to the company's innovative Satellite Aided Transmission system, which draws GPS data to pre-select the optimum gear for upcoming corners. The car also gets Rolls-Royce's same self-levelling high-volume air suspension technology, as well as rear-wheel steering.

Spy Photos: Kolkata Car Fanatics/Instagram

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Review
08:20
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Dec-14 08:10 PM IST
Toyota Mirai FCV & Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Exclusives
20:47
Toyota Mirai FCV & Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Exclusives
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Dec-14 08:00 PM IST
CNB exclusive: Review of Rolls-Royce Ghost
20:04
CNB exclusive: Review of Rolls-Royce Ghost
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 09-May-10 09:00 PM IST
NDTV reviews Rolls-Royce
23:24
NDTV reviews Rolls-Royce "Ghost"
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 31-Jan-10 09:00 PM IST
