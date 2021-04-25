Rolls-Royce Dawn Kita Edition Unveiled

Rolls-Royce has collaborated with architect Kengo Kuma and has developed a bespoke version of the Dawn. Rolls-Royce says that this is the first of its kind, bridging the worlds of luxury automobiles and architecture. It is created to reflect the essence of a new luxury residence in central Tokyo called "The Kita." The new Rolls-Royce Dawn comes with curated materials, color palette, texture, and ambiance for its interior and exterior design. Apart from the visual imitation of the building on the Dawn, the car is finished in Silver Haze color - a bespoke paint job that comes in multiple shades.

On the inside, Rolls-Royce installed an ombre transition on the dashboard.

When illuminated under the sun, the car reveals a faint bronze hue that reflects the bronze Koshi screen louvers on the exterior of The Kita. At the rear, both the Dawn and the Japanese residence use natural open-pore Royal Walnut paneling - a styling employed at the lobby of The Kita. On the inside, Rolls-Royce installed an ombre transition on the dashboard from Piano Selby Grey to Piano Black, representing the materials used inside the building.

At the rear, both the Dawn and the Japanese residence use natural open-pore Royal Walnut paneling.

There are no mechanical changes and the car continues to be powered by the 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine, which churns out 563 bhp and 820Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and it can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in just 5.0 seconds while its top-speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. We don't have any word from Rolls-Royce about the launch of the Dawn Kita edition in India.

