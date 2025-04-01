Login
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Accessories List Detailed

Accessories on the motorcycle include a sump guard, touring mirrors, luggage options and more
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 1, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Classic 650 is the sixth motorcycle to be based on the 650 Twin platform.
  • Offered with a range of protective fittings, aesthetic elements, and luggage options.
  • Prices for the accessories range from Rs 650 to Rs 12,950.

Following the launch of the Royal Enfield Classic 650 in India, the manufacturer has now detailed the list of accessories that will be offered on the motorcycle. The accessories include a range of safety bits, aside from the aesthetic elements and luggage options that can be had with the bike.

 

Also ReadRoyal Enfield Classic 650 First Ride Review: The Desirable 650!


Watch the RE Classic 650 Video Review:

 

 

Starting with the protective fittings, the Classic 650 can be optioned with a sump guard, which can be had in either a black or silver finish, both priced at Rs 3,450. Customers can also opt to accessorise their motorcycle with a silver oil cooler guard, priced at Rs 2,000.

 

Also ReadRoyal Enfield Classic 650 Vs Super Meteor 650: Differences Explained
 Royal Enfield Classic 650 Accessories List Detailed

 

Moving to aesthetic elements, buyers can pick between a silver or black oil filler cap emblazoned with the Royal Enfield logo, priced at Rs 1,050. The Classic 650 can also be had with a pair of black touring mirrors priced at Rs 6,850, and black bar-end mirrors (Rs 6,450), with an additional Rs 650 for the bar-end mirror mounts. Other optional extras on the motorcycle include LED fog lamps- black or silver - priced at Rs 6,450, along with Black Deluxe footpegs for the rider (Rs 3,250) and pillion rider (Rs 2,650) and black bar end finishers (Rs 1,100). 

 

Buyers can also choose to bring home a bike cover (black or blue) for Rs 1,100.

 

Furthermore, Royal Enfield offers a choice of panniers for the Classic 650- adventure soft panniers and modern soft panniers, both priced at Rs 12,950. The motorcycle can also be fitted with black pannier rails, which cost Rs 3,000. 

 

AccessoryPrice
Sump Guard (Black/Silver)Rs 3,450
Oil Cooler Guard (Silver)Rs 2,000
Bar-end Mirror MountsRs 650
Bar-End MirrorsRs 6,450
Touring MirrorsRs 6,850
Black Bar End FinishersRs 1,100
Aluminium Oil Filler Cap (Black/Silver)Rs 1,050
LED Fog Lights (Black/Silver)Rs 6,450
Modern Soft Panniers/ Adventure Soft PanniersRs 12,950
Black Soft Pannier RailsRs 3,000
Black Deluxe Pillion FootpegRs 2,650
Black Deluxe Rider FootpegRs 3,250
Water Resistant Bike Cover (Blue/Black)Rs 1,100


The Classic 650 is the sixth motorcycle in Royal Enfield’s portfolio that is based on the 650 twin platform. Priced at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Classic 650 is available in four colour options - Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal Green and Black Chrome. The last two colourways have been carried forward from the Classic 500 and are priced at Rs 3.41 lakh and 3.50 lakh (both ex-showroom), respectively.

 

Also ReadRoyal Enfield Classic 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.37 Lakh
 

The motorcycle is powered by a 648 cc, parallel-twin engine which produces 46.3 bhp at 7250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5650 rpm while being paired to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

