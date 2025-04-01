 Royal Enfield Classic 650 Accessories List Detailed

Following the launch of the Royal Enfield Classic 650 in India, the manufacturer has now detailed the list of accessories that will be offered on the motorcycle. The accessories include a range of safety bits, aside from the aesthetic elements and luggage options that can be had with the bike.

Starting with the protective fittings, the Classic 650 can be optioned with a sump guard, which can be had in either a black or silver finish, both priced at Rs 3,450. Customers can also opt to accessorise their motorcycle with a silver oil cooler guard, priced at Rs 2,000.

Moving to aesthetic elements, buyers can pick between a silver or black oil filler cap emblazoned with the Royal Enfield logo, priced at Rs 1,050. The Classic 650 can also be had with a pair of black touring mirrors priced at Rs 6,850, and black bar-end mirrors (Rs 6,450), with an additional Rs 650 for the bar-end mirror mounts. Other optional extras on the motorcycle include LED fog lamps- black or silver - priced at Rs 6,450, along with Black Deluxe footpegs for the rider (Rs 3,250) and pillion rider (Rs 2,650) and black bar end finishers (Rs 1,100).

Buyers can also choose to bring home a bike cover (black or blue) for Rs 1,100.

Furthermore, Royal Enfield offers a choice of panniers for the Classic 650- adventure soft panniers and modern soft panniers, both priced at Rs 12,950. The motorcycle can also be fitted with black pannier rails, which cost Rs 3,000.

Accessory Price Sump Guard (Black/Silver) Rs 3,450 Oil Cooler Guard (Silver) Rs 2,000 Bar-end Mirror Mounts Rs 650 Bar-End Mirrors Rs 6,450 Touring Mirrors Rs 6,850 Black Bar End Finishers Rs 1,100 Aluminium Oil Filler Cap (Black/Silver) Rs 1,050 LED Fog Lights (Black/Silver) Rs 6,450 Modern Soft Panniers/ Adventure Soft Panniers Rs 12,950 Black Soft Pannier Rails Rs 3,000 Black Deluxe Pillion Footpeg Rs 2,650 Black Deluxe Rider Footpeg Rs 3,250 Water Resistant Bike Cover (Blue/Black) Rs 1,100



The Classic 650 is the sixth motorcycle in Royal Enfield’s portfolio that is based on the 650 twin platform. Priced at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Classic 650 is available in four colour options - Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal Green and Black Chrome. The last two colourways have been carried forward from the Classic 500 and are priced at Rs 3.41 lakh and 3.50 lakh (both ex-showroom), respectively.

The motorcycle is powered by a 648 cc, parallel-twin engine which produces 46.3 bhp at 7250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5650 rpm while being paired to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.