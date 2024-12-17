Royal Enfield Expands ‘Reown’ Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business To 236 Cities Across India

Royal Enfield has announced a significant expansion of its ‘Reown’ pre-owned motorcycle programme which is now offering services across 236 cities in India. Originally launched in December 2023, the Reown initiative was first introduced in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai. With this expansion, customers can now access pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles through 475 dealerships spread across 24 Indian states and union territories.

Under the Reown programme, Royal Enfield states that all pre-owned motorcycles undergo more than 200 technical and mechanical inspections. If required, repairs are carried out at authorised Royal Enfield service centres using genuine parts. Additionally, these motorcycles come with a 1-year brand warranty and include two complimentary services.

Commenting on the expansion of the REOWN, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, said, “At Royal Enfield, we are constantly innovating to ensure we extend the joy of owning a Royal Enfield to riding enthusiasts. REOWN’s expansion to cover 236 cities from just select cities within a year is an extension of our promise to provide enthusiasts with a hassle-free and transparent way of owning a Royal Enfield, whether it is their first or a cherished upgrade.”

To further build its preowned business network, RE Reown has partnered with Adroit Auto, SAMIL, and Instabid to facilitate exchanges of motorcycles from different brands. Moreover, for customers looking to upgrade, Royal Enfield has introduced its first-ever loyalty programme offering exchange benefits for those trading in a pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycle for a new one through the Reown RE-to-RE exchange platform.

