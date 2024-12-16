Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Norton Commando 961 Cafe RacerKawasaki Versys X-300Yamaha XSR155Hero XPulse 210Norton Commando 961 Sport
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Royal Enfield Crossroader Riding Jacket Review

At just under ₹ 15,000, the Royal Enfield Crossroader dual-purpose riding jacket offers a high-quality all-weather jacket. But is it the perfect riding jacket? Read on to find out.
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield Crossroader riding jacket priced at ₹ 14,950
  • Designed for touring & highway riding
  • Versatile riding jacket for everyday use & touring

Photography: Arvind Salhan

 

The Royal Enfield Crossroader riding jacket has been in my riding gear range for quite a few months now. The jacket was given to me by Royal Enfield during the first ride of the Guerrilla 450 in Spain earlier this year, but I haven’t had the time to really use it extensively, until now. For a dual-purpose, all-weather jacket, the Crossroader didn’t feel very comfortable in the north Indian summer, so I swapped it out with my usual mesh riding jackets to take care of summer riding duties. And when the weather turned, with the pleasant autumn months, I started using the Crossroader again, now well into the onset of winter, at least in northern India.  

 

 

Royal enfield Cross Roader Jacket Image 13

Designed for dual-purpose use, for summer riding as well as touring, and with a standard rain-liner the Crossroader riding jacket promises a lot of versatility. I have had the opportunity to use it in hot, balmy days, pleasant rides and on cold morning rides as well As promised, the Crossroader riding jacket certainly has its strengths and is versatile, making it easy to recommend on a wide range of riding conditions. But should it be on your shopping list? Read on, to find out. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Nirvik Jacket Review

 

Royal enfield Cross Roader Jacket Image 12

Also Read: Royal Enfield X Levi's 511 Pro Riding Denims Review

 

undefined

 

Also Read: SPIDI Tek Net Riding Jacket Review

 

Royal Enfield Crossroader Jacket: Design, Construction & Fit  

The Royal Enfield Crossroader riding jacket has been designed for dual-purpose use, which essentially means you can use it as your daily, go-to jacket, and also for occasional touring duties. The design, with two big pockets in the front, and with a mid-length fit, feels like a touring jacket, but the difference is in the part mesh construction along with 600D polyester. The arms, sleeves, elbows and shoulder areas, which are high-impact areas in case of a fall, are made of abrasion-resistant cordura.  

 

And to keep things cool and comfortable, there’s liberal amounts of mesh through and through, on the chest area, sleeves as well as on the back for superior ventilation and air flow. I usually wear Size M, and the fit of the Crossroader is pretty good, and I didn’t have to consider downsizing to S, or upsizing to L. The waist area though feels a little too loose fitting, but you do have the option of tightening or loosening the jacket with the adjustable straps in the sleeves, hips and cuff area. The left sleeve has a handy ID card pocket where you can store emergency contact details, just in case it’s needed.  

 

And it comes with a waterproof inside pocket to store your phone, or wallet in case you need to ride in the rain. And talking about rain, the Crossroader comes with a standard rain liner which can be stored with the jacket in a pocket at the back, but I found the bulge of the rain liner hampering the overall fit of the jacket. But it’s a good thing to have a built-in rain liner, which you can wear over the jacket, or even under it, depending on your preference. Coming to the fit, I’m not particularly well-built, and the fit could have been slightly snugger, particularly the waist area, which feels a little loose for a riding jacket. If I were to consider purchasing a riding jacket, I’d always try it on to see how it fits, instead of going for a size which I know I should wear.  

 

Also Read: Rev'It Eclipse Mesh Riding Jacket Review

 

Royal Enfield Crossroader: Protection 

This is possibly one of the best things about the Royal Enfield Crossroader riding jacket. It gets standard all-round protection, including CE Level 2 protection in the elbows and shoulders as well as a standard back protector. And what Royal Enfield seems to focus on as the main talking point of the Crossroader jacket are titanium sliders on the impact-prone areas in the shoulder area. More importantly, the Crossroader also comes with standard chest protectors, even though they are CE Level 1 armour inserts and Level 2.  

 

The standard protection the jacket comes with is adequate and should work well, in case of any unforeseen riding mishap that you may face. What could be better is to go for lighter and softer D30 armour inserts, which should make this jacket even better – offering full protection and making it more comfortable to wear and making the jacket lighter as well. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Targa Riding Sneakers Review

 

Royal Enfield Crossroader: Verdict 

For anyone looking for a versatile riding jacket, the Royal Enfield Crossroader offers superb value, for everyday use, as well as for touring. No matter what kind of motorcycle you ride – sport, modern classic, sport touring, or even adventure bikes, the Crossroader could go well with all kinds of different riding conditions. The fact that it has big pockets all round makes it a great choice for touring as well, and in most cases, I can’t think of any other riding jacket in my wardrobe, given the versatility the Crossroader offers.  

 

But there are a few limitations. In extreme summer, I would prefer a full mesh jacket for comfort and breathability. But even then, you can’t ignore the fact that the Crossroader riding jacket does offer more protection and abrasion resistance, just in case of a fall. And in extreme cold, particularly in northern India, I wish the RE Crossroader came with detachable airflow pockets instead of the standard mesh areas, which are good to keep you cool in warm weather, but don’t offer any respite in colder weather. As a primary summer and spring or autumn use (particularly in northern India), the Royal Enfield Crossroader riding jacket offes a level of protection, practicality and versatility, which is quite attractive for a sub-₹ 15,000 price tag. 

# Royal Enfield Crossroader riding jacket# Royal Enfield Crossroader riding jacket review# Crossroader riding jacket review# RE Crossroader riding jacket review# Bike Reviews# bike-review# Product & Accessories# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Latest Reviews

  • At just under ₹ 15,000, the Royal Enfield Crossroader dual-purpose riding jacket offers a high-quality all-weather jacket. But is it the perfect riding jacket? Read on to find out.
    Royal Enfield Crossroader Riding Jacket Review
  • The third generation of Honda’s sub-4m sedan serves a revitalised cocktail of comfort, convenience, practicality and safety.
    2025 Honda Amaze Review: Practically Flawless
  • Audi India has sold 10,000 of the Q7 in the country since the introduction of the flagship German SUV. But is the new update (or just another update) enough to keep it relevant?
    New Audi Q7 Review: Familiar Recipe, Different Garnish
  • The Royal Enfield Himalayan comes back to our long-term fleet with tubeless spoked wheels and has been doing everyday duties. But that’s not what it’s meant to do, is it?
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Long Term Review: Part 1
  • Triumph takes aim at Royal Enfield’s customer base with a less expensive, more torque-laden, Triumph Speed T4, the brand’s most affordable motorcycle. Will it help Triumph increase its market share? We spent a few days with it seeking some answers.
    Triumph Speed T4 Review: Less Bling, More Value?
  • Mercedes’ all-new CLE Cabriolet certainly draws eyeballs in a crowd, but is it special enough?
    Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet Review: Cruising In Style
  • The SPIDI Tek Net is a premium warm weather touring jacket, that could be your everyday go-to riding jacket. But there are some things which you need to consider, before ordering one.
    SPIDI Tek Net Riding Jacket Review
  • All-electric and compact, this made-in-India SUV Coupe is as fun to drive as it looks
    Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV First Drive: Driver’s Delight
  • The Mahindra XEV 9e is a born electric vehicle that has the potential to be a game changer for Mahindra.
    Mahindra XEV 9e First Drive Review: A Star Is Born!
  • The Ducati Diavel V4 is an all-new motorcycle with its four-cylinder engine, aluminium monocoque frame and updated electronics. And as we found out, it’s now closer to a performance naked than a power cruiser!
    Ducati Diavel V4 Review: Devil In Disguise!
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved