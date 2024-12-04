SPIDI Tek Net Riding Jacket Review

Photography: Arvind Salhan

Italian motorcycle riding gear brand SPIDI has long been on my wish-list. Having heard good things about SPIDI’s jackets, but somehow or the other, I had not veered away from the usual Dainese and Rev’It riding gear that have been my go-to brands. This time around, the SPIDI Tek Net arrived and to see how it fares, I have spent some time now, riding it in a variety of conditions, from a few cool riding days in Delhi to quite hot, humid riding days in Goa. So, here’s what the SPIDI Tek Net is all about.

The SPIDI Tek Net is a mid-length, premium, warm weather riding jacket.

SPIDI Tek Net: Design, Construction & Protection

The jacket is made of high-strength polyester which is designed to offer abrasion and cut resistance. And you can make out the solid build and material the moment you touch it. The mesh inserts on the chest, arms and back provide very good ventilation and air flow, which seems perfect for riding in warm, sunny weather. Three outer pockets and one inner pocket offer plenty of storage space. There are pull-tabs to reduce the volume of the arms and the chest area, as well as adjustable tighteners in the waist area.



Removable Level 1 protectors for the shoulder and elbows included with the SPIDI Tek Net jacket.

Apart from the abrasion-resistant polyester construction, there are removable Level 1 protectors on the shoulders and elbow areas. An optional Warrior series back protector can be fixed in the lining by velcro, but it’s not included with the jacket and will have to be purchased separately.

For good visibility at night, 3M Scotchlite reflectors are liberally splashed across the front, rear and arms. There are attachment points for a thermal liner as well as a waterproof liner, but the liners are not included with the jacket and will have to be purchased separately.

The SPIDI Tek Net is a good-looking riding jacket which feels premium, but isn't quite affordable at ₹ 18,699.

SPIDI Tek Net: Price

For ₹ 18,699, the SPIDI Tek Net isn’t what I’d call an affordable jacket. And there are some other downsides, apart from the price. It doesn’t come with a standard back protector which means you will have to shell out extra. Your standard back protector, which could be from any other brand, will not fit in the SPIDI Tek Net.

A back protector with any riding jacket is highly recommended, but for the SPIDI Tek Net, you will have to purchase it separately.

The back protector insert pocket isn’t the standard fit, something which you usually see in other riding jackets. For the Tek Net, you will need to get the SPIDI Warrior L2 back protector with built-in velcro fasteners which are compatible with the Tek Net jacket. And for that, you will have to shell out around ₹ 6,966 extra.

The fit is a little too snug and tight, and I had to upsize to L for the SPIDI Tek Net jacket.

SPIDI Tek Net: Size & Fit

And then, there’s the size. I usually wear a size M, regardless of brand, and for riding jackets, I prefer a snug fit, which is not relaxed or loose. But the SPIDI sizing is European, a little too slim, and a little too tight for my liking, and even the sleeves were short for me in size M. For the Tek Net, I had to upsize to a size L, which eventually fit me well.

The SPIDI Tek Net is a very good jacket for warm weather use, as we found out during a recent ride in hot and sunny Goa.

SPIDI Tek Net: Verdict

The SPIDI Tek Net may be expensive, but there’s no taking away the premium fit and finish of the SPIDI Tek Net and the feeling that you’re wearing a high-quality riding jacket. You can wear the SPIDI Tek Net jacket in the hot summer months, as well as in the spring or autumn, particularly in northern India. For cold weather riding, you can always pair it with a warm layer thrown in underneath. But I will choose a proper warm textile jacket for chilly weather, particularly in the winter months.

Anyone who appreciates high-quality riding gear, the SPIDI Tek Net offers a very good product, even at that price point.

For those of you who may find the price too high, Reise Moto has joined hands with SPIDI now, and launched the Reise X SPIDI riding gear range, which is more affordable, but promising similar quality and protection. Look out for our review of the Reise X SPIDI riding gear range, coming soon, in the New Year!

SPIDI Tek Net Riding Jacket Images: