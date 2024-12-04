Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6eKia SyrosHonda 2025 AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota New CamryLotus EmiraKia SyrosLexus New LBXMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureOkinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302SHonda CB750 HornetHarley-Davidson Nightster X440
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

SPIDI Tek Net Riding Jacket Review

The SPIDI Tek Net is a premium warm weather touring jacket, that could be your everyday go-to riding jacket. But there are some things which you need to consider, before ordering one.
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • SPIDI Tek Net is a warm weather riding jacket
  • Abrasion-resistant 100% polyester with mesh inserts
  • SPIDI Tek Net priced at ₹ 18,699

Photography: Arvind Salhan

 

Italian motorcycle riding gear brand SPIDI has long been on my wish-list. Having heard good things about SPIDI’s jackets, but somehow or the other, I had not veered away from the usual Dainese and Rev’It riding gear that have been my go-to brands. This time around, the SPIDI Tek Net arrived and to see how it fares, I have spent some time now, riding it in a variety of conditions, from a few cool riding days in Delhi to quite hot, humid riding days in Goa. So, here’s what the SPIDI Tek Net is all about. 

 

Also Read: Rev'It Eclipse Mesh Riding Jacket Review

Spidi Jacket Image 11

The SPIDI Tek Net is a mid-length, premium, warm weather riding jacket.

 

SPIDI Tek Net: Design, Construction & Protection 

The jacket is made of high-strength polyester which is designed to offer abrasion and cut resistance. And you can make out the solid build and material the moment you touch it. The mesh inserts on the chest, arms and back provide very good ventilation and air flow, which seems perfect for riding in warm, sunny weather. Three outer pockets and one inner pocket offer plenty of storage space. There are pull-tabs to reduce the volume of the arms and the chest area, as well as adjustable tighteners in the waist area. 


Also Read: Royal Enfield Nirvik Riding Jacket Review

 

Spidi Jacket Image 3

Removable Level 1 protectors for the shoulder and elbows included with the SPIDI Tek Net jacket. 

 

Apart from the abrasion-resistant polyester construction, there are removable Level 1 protectors on the shoulders and elbow areas. An optional Warrior series back protector can be fixed in the lining by velcro, but it’s not included with the jacket and will have to be purchased separately. 

 

Spidi Jacket Image 2

For good visibility at night, 3M Scotchlite reflectors are liberally splashed across the front, rear and arms. There are attachment points for a thermal liner as well as a waterproof liner, but the liners are not included with the jacket and will have to be purchased separately. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield X Levi's 511 Pro Riding Denims Review

 

Spidi Jacket Image 10

The SPIDI Tek Net is a good-looking riding jacket which feels premium, but isn't quite affordable at ₹ 18,699.

 

SPIDI Tek Net: Price  

For ₹ 18,699, the SPIDI Tek Net isn’t what I’d call an affordable jacket. And there are some other downsides, apart from the price. It doesn’t come with a standard back protector which means you will have to shell out extra. Your standard back protector, which could be from any other brand, will not fit in the SPIDI Tek Net. 

 

Spidi Jacket Image 15

A back protector with any riding jacket is highly recommended, but for the SPIDI Tek Net, you will have to purchase it separately. 

 

The back protector insert pocket isn’t the standard fit, something which you usually see in other riding jackets. For the Tek Net, you will need to get the SPIDI Warrior L2 back protector with built-in velcro fasteners which are compatible with the Tek Net jacket. And for that, you will have to shell out around ₹ 6,966 extra.  

 

Also Read: Daytona Toper Riding Boots Review

 

Spidi Jacket Image 1

The fit is a little too snug and tight, and I had to upsize to L for the SPIDI Tek Net jacket.

 

SPIDI Tek Net: Size & Fit 

And then, there’s the size. I usually wear a size M, regardless of brand, and for riding jackets, I prefer a snug fit, which is not relaxed or loose. But the SPIDI sizing is European, a little too slim, and a little too tight for my liking, and even the sleeves were short for me in size M. For the Tek Net, I had to upsize to a size L, which eventually fit me well.  

 

Spidi Jacket Image 12

The SPIDI Tek Net is a very good jacket for warm weather use, as we found out during a recent ride in hot and sunny Goa.

 

SPIDI Tek Net: Verdict

The SPIDI Tek Net may be expensive, but there’s no taking away the premium fit and finish of the SPIDI Tek Net and the feeling that you’re wearing a high-quality riding jacket. You can wear the SPIDI Tek Net jacket in the hot summer months, as well as in the spring or autumn, particularly in northern India. For cold weather riding, you can always pair it with a warm layer thrown in underneath. But I will choose a proper warm textile jacket for chilly weather, particularly in the winter months. 

 

Spidi Jacket Image 4

Anyone who appreciates high-quality riding gear, the SPIDI Tek Net offers a very good product, even at that price point.

 

For those of you who may find the price too high, Reise Moto has joined hands with SPIDI now, and launched the Reise X SPIDI riding gear range, which is more affordable, but promising similar quality and protection. Look out for our review of the Reise X SPIDI riding gear range, coming soon, in the New Year!

 

SPIDI Tek Net Riding Jacket Images:

Spidi Jacket Image 13
Spidi Jacket Image 9
Spidi Jacket Image 8
Spidi Jacket Image 6
Spidi Jacket Image 5
Spidi Jacket Image 15
Spidi Jacket image 16
Spidi Jacket Image 3
Spidi Jacket Image 4
# SPIDI riding jacket review# SPIDI Tek Net riding jacket review# SPIDI Tek Net riding jacket# SPIDI Tek Net warm weather riding jacket# SPIDI jacket review# Bikes# Product & Accessories# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Latest Reviews

  • The SPIDI Tek Net is a premium warm weather touring jacket, that could be your everyday go-to riding jacket. But there are some things which you need to consider, before ordering one.
    SPIDI Tek Net Riding Jacket Review
  • All-electric and compact, this made-in-India SUV Coupe is as fun to drive as it looks
    Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV First Drive: Driver’s Delight
  • The Mahindra XEV 9e is a born electric vehicle that has the potential to be a game changer for Mahindra.
    Mahindra XEV 9e First Drive Review: A Star Is Born!
  • The Ducati Diavel V4 is an all-new motorcycle with its four-cylinder engine, aluminium monocoque frame and updated electronics. And as we found out, it’s now closer to a performance naked than a power cruiser!
    Ducati Diavel V4 Review: Devil In Disguise!
  • The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is an attractive factory custom bobber that has a lot going for it - custom cool design with four attractive colour options and a not-so-expensive price point.
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Review: In Pictures
  • We rode the charming new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Goa to find out if it makes for a practical choice as well.
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 First Ride Review: Goa Trippin'!
  • After living with the Skoda Kushaq for 3 months, here are 3 things I like about the SUV, and 3 things that I particularly dislike.
    Skoda Kushaq Long Term Review: 3 Things I Like, 3 Things I Don’t After 5000 km
  • It is the first Range Rover to be built outside of the United Kingdom, and I spent a day with this flagship SUV to find out what makes it so special.
    Made-In-India Range Rover Review: Boss Mode On!
  • The 14th and last launch of 2024 for Mercedes-Benz India is the super quick and powerful AMG C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+. We drive it at the Buddh International Circuit.
    Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+ Review: Timely Change Of Heart
  • The Nexon EV has received a new top variant with marginally more power, a larger battery, a longer range and a few new features. But is it worth the premium?
    Tata Nexon EV 45 Review: Max Range, Max Value?
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved