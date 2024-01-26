Scuderia Alpha Tauri Renamed Visa Cash App RB For 2024 Season

Red Bull Racing has renamed its second Formula 1 team, initially called Scuderia AlphaTauri into Visa Cash App RB for the upcoming 2024 season. The move is part of a multi-year agreement that designates Visa as the global partner for both Red Bull teams.

Visa Cash App RB is set to extend its support to an entry in the all-female F1 Academy series, furthering the team's commitment to fostering talent. The rebrand aligns with Red Bull's strategy to enhance the team's performance, forming closer connections with Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology as they will start sharing front suspension parts amongst other components with the main team.

While off-track struggles for relevance have plagued the team in recent years, the rebranding represents a fresh start, moving away from fashion-centric identities to a more corporate, dual-sponsorship approach. The team is expected to be informally known as VCARB, derived from its full name, Visa Cash App RB.

Fans can anticipate the reveal of a brand-new livery at the team's car launch scheduled for February 8th in Las Vegas. The initial colour scheme suggests a potential return to the fan-favourite blue that adorned Toro Rosso's designs in the past.

The unveiling of the car livery and driver overalls on February 8th, featuring Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, is anticipated to showcase the team's vibrant new identity.