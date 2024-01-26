Scuderia Alpha Tauri Renamed Visa Cash App RB For 2024 Season
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
Published on January 26, 2024
- Red Bull Racing has renamed its second Formula 1 team, Visa Cash App RB for the upcoming 2024 season.
- Visa Cash App RB is set to extend its support to an entry in the all-female F1 Academy series.
- Fans can anticipate the reveal of a brand-new livery at the team's car launch scheduled for February 8th in Las Vegas.
Red Bull Racing has renamed its second Formula 1 team, initially called Scuderia AlphaTauri into Visa Cash App RB for the upcoming 2024 season. The move is part of a multi-year agreement that designates Visa as the global partner for both Red Bull teams.
Also Read: Verstappen, Alonso Eye Le Mans 24 Hours Partnership
Visa Cash App RB is set to extend its support to an entry in the all-female F1 Academy series, furthering the team's commitment to fostering talent. The rebrand aligns with Red Bull's strategy to enhance the team's performance, forming closer connections with Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology as they will start sharing front suspension parts amongst other components with the main team.
While off-track struggles for relevance have plagued the team in recent years, the rebranding represents a fresh start, moving away from fashion-centric identities to a more corporate, dual-sponsorship approach. The team is expected to be informally known as VCARB, derived from its full name, Visa Cash App RB.
Fans can anticipate the reveal of a brand-new livery at the team's car launch scheduled for February 8th in Las Vegas. The initial colour scheme suggests a potential return to the fan-favourite blue that adorned Toro Rosso's designs in the past.
Also Read: Madrid Secures Spanish GP From 2026, Barcelona’s F1 Future Uncertain
The unveiling of the car livery and driver overalls on February 8th, featuring Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, is anticipated to showcase the team's vibrant new identity.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-8856 second ago
The German brand has only released pricing details for the more potent Macan Turbo, with the Macan 4 likely to come at a later date
-4473 second ago
Indonesia's Pertamina becomes the VR46 team's title sponsor for the 2024 season
13 hours ago
It has a drag coefficient of 0.25 Cd, just 0.01 Cd higher than the Tesla Model X, which has the lowest drag coefficient of any production SUV
14 hours ago
The Royal Enfield Hunter 450 is expected to be a naked, lighter roadster based on the new Himalayan, and more affordable too.
14 hours ago
During the October to December 2023 period, the company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 593 crore, a year-on-year growth of 68 per cent compared to the Rs. 353 crore profit witnessed during the same period in FY2023.
16 hours ago
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the next model from the brand to undergo crash testing at BNCAP.
17 hours ago
The Lamborghini Huracan successor, recently spied testing, hints at a hybrid powertrain set-up though it remains to be seen if a V10 will be retained.
18 hours ago
Harley-Davidson revealed the 2024 editions of the Road Glide and the Street Glide bagger motorcycles. Both models get decent for the new model year which include an updated Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine.
18 hours ago
Ahead of its formal launch, the reborn E-Luna is already listed for sale on e-commerce websites.
18 hours ago
On occasion of 25th anniversary of the Custom Vehicles Operations department of Harley-Davidson, the American manufacturer launched two new CVO models of the Pan America 1250 and the Road Glide ST.
8 days ago
Uncertainty remains about whether Red Bull will showcase the actual RB20 car or reveal an updated colour scheme on a show car
2 months ago
The fresh faced RB19 will race down the new street circuit in Las Vegas, featuring a long straight along the Strip
3 months ago
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have previously secured wins for Red Bull in cars featuring fan-designed liveries, with the last fan livery in Miami coinciding with a one-two finish for the team.
3 months ago
Ricciardo's return follows his temporary role as Red Bull's reserve driver and his subsequent stint with AlphaTauri, which was interrupted by the hand injury.
3 months ago
Verstappen finished second in the Qatar sprint race to conquer his third world title in a row with 6 races left in the season.