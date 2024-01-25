Verstappen, Alonso Eye Le Mans 24 Hours Partnership
Published on January 25, 2024
Max Verstappen, the reigning Formula 1 champion, has expressed his strong interest in participating in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans in the future. During the recent Honda Racing Thanks Day, Verstappen revealed that fellow F1 driver Fernando Alonso has discussed the possibility of being his teammate for the iconic endurance race.
Verstappen, committed to racing in F1 with Red Bull for the next five seasons, has a personal connection to Le Mans, as his father, Jos Verstappen, triumphed in the LMP2 class in 2008. The Dutch driver emphasised his admiration for the unique atmosphere of Le Mans, citing the endurance aspect, night driving, and sunrise as particularly appealing.
Alonso is a two-time Le Mans winner with Toyota.
When asked about his dream team for Le Mans, Verstappen enthusiastically mentioned Alonso. The Spanish two-time F1 champion is also a two-time Le Mans winner with Toyota in 2018 and 2019, and expressed his interest in partnering with Verstappen for the event. However, Verstappen humorously pointed out the challenge of finding lightweight teammates due to his own weight, highlighting the absence of a minimum weight requirement for drivers in Le Mans.
Beyond Le Mans, Verstappen shared his interest in exploring other motorsport categories. He expressed a desire to try riding a MotoGP bike and revealed his enjoyment of watching Super GT races. Verstappen also mentioned testing a Super Formula car, praising it as the fastest car below the F1 category.
While Verstappen appreciates IndyCar and the prestigious Indianapolis 500, part of the 'Triple Crown' alongside Le Mans and the Monaco Grand Prix, he clarified that he currently views it as a spectator sport, expressing respect for the participants but indicating no plans for his own participation.
Back in the F1 realm, Verstappen is gearing up for the 2024 season, aiming for his fourth consecutive drivers' championship as he continues his record-breaking journey with Red Bull.
