Senior Ford Executive Calls Tesla AutoPilot "Vaporware" 

Ford's North American communication manager Mike Levine called out Tesla's $10,000 autopilot self-driving tech as a vapourware when he retweeted Ross Gerber's post which criticised Ford stating the Mach E was not in the same league as the Tesla models.

Levine fired back and said listen to what the media was saying. "The company is also installing waypoint Level 2 AC chargers each with 11.5 kW of charging speed which adds around 40 kilometres of range," he retorted linking to an article by the associated press.

The Mustang Mach-E is part of Ford's strategy to electrify its portfolio

In subsequent tweets, Levine also offered help for finding new dealerships which weren't asking for extra fees for pre-booking. This is interesting because Levine leads PR for Ford for cars, trucks, SUVs and electric vehicles in North America.

Ford's Mustang Mach-E doesn't have advance autonomous driving technology like Autopilot. Autopilot which is a staple of Tesla's tech stack has been criticised for not being a true self-driving feature, though the Ford also lags behind in charging technology and range.

Why would Ford have to compare? Don't listen to me. Listen to the media. And return those $10K full-self driving deposits. Mach-E customers drive away with a car. Tesla customers drive off with vaporware. https://t.co/bpC8JRNTR1 https://t.co/y3ZOcIos3H — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) March 21, 2021

