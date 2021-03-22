carandbike logo
Senior Ford Executive Calls Tesla AutoPilot "Vaporware" 

Ford's Mustang Mach-E doesn't have advance autonomous driving technology like Autopilot.

Ford's lead PR executive for North America has called out Tesla.
Highlights

  • Ford executive has called out Tesla AutoPilot as vapourware
  • Ford's cars don't have Autopilot or self driving technology
  • Tesla charges an extra $10,000 for autopilot tech
Ford's North American communication manager Mike Levine called out Tesla's $10,000 autopilot self-driving tech as a vapourware when he retweeted Ross Gerber's post which criticised Ford stating the Mach E was not in the same league as the Tesla models. 

Levine fired back and said listen to what the media was saying. "The company is also installing waypoint Level 2 AC chargers each with 11.5 kW of charging speed which adds around 40 kilometres of range," he retorted linking to an article by the associated press. 

The Mustang Mach-E is part of Ford's strategy to electrify its portfolio 

In subsequent tweets, Levine also offered help for finding new dealerships which weren't asking for extra fees for pre-booking. This is interesting because Levine leads PR for Ford for cars, trucks, SUVs and electric vehicles in North America. 

Ford's Mustang Mach-E doesn't have advance autonomous driving technology like Autopilot. Autopilot which is a staple of Tesla's tech stack has been criticised for not being a true self-driving feature, though the Ford also lags behind in charging technology and range. 

