Senior Ford Executive Calls Tesla AutoPilot "Vaporware" 

Ford's North American communication manager Mike Levine called out Tesla's $10,000 autopilot self-driving tech as a vapourware when he retweeted Ross Gerber's post which criticised Ford stating the Mach E was not in the same league as the Tesla models.
Levine fired back and said listen to what the media was saying. "The company is also installing waypoint Level 2 AC chargers each with 11.5 kW of charging speed which adds around 40 kilometres of range," he retorted linking to an article by the associated press.
In subsequent tweets, Levine also offered help for finding new dealerships which weren't asking for extra fees for pre-booking. This is interesting because Levine leads PR for Ford for cars, trucks, SUVs and electric vehicles in North America.
Ford's Mustang Mach-E doesn't have advance autonomous driving technology like Autopilot. Autopilot which is a staple of Tesla's tech stack has been criticised for not being a true self-driving feature, though the Ford also lags behind in charging technology and range.
Why would Ford have to compare? Don't listen to me. Listen to the media. And return those $10K full-self driving deposits. Mach-E customers drive away with a car. Tesla customers drive off with vaporware. https://t.co/bpC8JRNTR1 https://t.co/y3ZOcIos3H— Mike Levine (@mrlevine) March 21, 2021
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.