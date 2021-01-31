Series Production Of VW ID. 3 Begins At Dresden Factory

The Transparent Factory in Dresden began series production of the fully electric ID.3. This makes it the second production site for the ID.3 and already the fourth site in the world producing Volkswagen models based on the Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB).

Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Board of Management for Electric Mobility at Volkswagen, said, “Volkswagen is continuing to pursue its electric offensive. In addition to new electric models, this also includes the transformation of the global production network. At Dresden we are already converting the fourth Volkswagen site to the new ID. family and the MEB. At the same time we are ramping up volume production in the Zwickau electric car plant and in our two Chinese MEB plants every week. In doing so we reaffirm our ambitions to take on a role as global leaders in electric mobility.”

The first ID.3 rolled off the assembly line in the presence of Saxony's Minister of Economy and Transport Martin Dulig, mayor of Dresden Dirk Hilbert, the management of Volkswagen Sachsen, with Dr. Stefan Loth (Technology & Logistics), Karen Kutzner (Finance & Controlling) and Dirk Coers (Human Resources), and the Chairman of the General Works Council of Volkswagen Saxony, Jens Rothe.

At the end of 2020, the Chinese sites in Anting and Foshan also started production of MEB vehicles.

The Transparent Factory is already the fourth site in the world producing Volkswagen electric cars based on the Modular Electric Drive Toolkit. The first site, the Zwickau plant, kicked off MEB production. At the end of 2020, the Chinese sites in Anting and Foshan also started production of MEB vehicles. Together, these four plants have a maximum production capacity of more than 900,000 vehicles a year. The next sites in Emden, Hanover and Chattanooga (USA) are also preparing for MEB production. The production of the ID.3 will also start with one shift and 35 vehicles from Monday to Friday.

In addition to production, this will create new or expanded areas of business. There are currently 380 employees working at Volkswagen's Dresden site.

At the beginning of 2021, the production area of the Transparent Factory was converted to meet the requirements of the Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB). The first conversions for the ID.30 already took place in summer 2020. As one of seven stations, the "marriage", where the body and chassis are bolted together, was adapted. The conversion measures in winter include, for example, the installation of a system on which the panoramic roof is fitted and for the adaptation of the gripping devices for installing the cockpit and seat system.

Since opening in 2001, the luxury sedan Phaeton (84,235 units, 2001-2016), the Bentley Flying Spur (2,186 units, 2005/2006 and 2013/2014) and, since 2017, the e-Golf (50,401 units) have rolled off the production line at the Transparent Factory.

