Volkswagen Group Delivered 9.3 Million Vehicles Worldwide In 2020

Volkswagen Group handed over 9.3 million vehicles to customers worldwide in 2020 witnessing a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) decrease of around 15 per cent despite the Covid-19 pandemic. In December 2020, deliveries saw a slight slump of 3.2 per cent compared to the same month previous year, while deliveries dipped by 5.7 per cent in the fourth quarter. Despite the pandemic, the Group managed to hand over around 231,600 all-electric vehicles, which is three times more than the volumes recorded in 2019. Furthermore, plug-in hybrids were also very popular among the buyers, who purchased 190,500 units recording a growth of 175 per cent. In Western Europe, the share of electric vehicles therefore surged to 10.5 per cent of overall deliveries.

Also Read: Volkswagen Finance Acquires Majority Stake In KUWY Technology

The Group delivered a total of 3,616,900 vehicles in Europe recording a de-growth of 20.5 per cent

Dr. Christian Dahlheim, Head of Volkswagen Group Sales said, "The Covid-19 pandemic made 2020 an extremely challenging year. The Volkswagen Group performed well in this environment and strengthened its market position. We are particularly pleased that we hit the ground running in our e-offensive in spite of the pandemic and thus took a big step forward in the implementation of our Together 2025+ strategy. We will keep up the momentum this year, adding many more attractive electric models."

The top five all-electric models delivered in 2020 are Volkswagen ID.3, Audi e-tron, Volkswagen e-Golf, Volkswagen e-up and Porsche Taycan. The group sold 56,500 units of ID.3, 47,300 units of e-tron, 41,300 units of e-Golf, 22,200 units of VW e-up and 20,000 units of Taycan. On the other hand, the top 5 plug-in hybrid models are Volkswagen Passat, Audi Q5, Porsche Cayenne, Skoda Superb and Volkswagen Golf.

Talking about the deliveries based on the regions, the Group delivered a total of 3,616,900 vehicles in Europe recording a de-growth of 20.5 per cent, while passenger car market share expanded to a significant degree. However, around 2,939,900 customers in western Europe took possession of a Group brand vehicle which is about 21.6 per cent lesser than the previous year. Battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids accounted for about 10.5 per cent of the Group's deliveries in Western Europe.

Also Read: Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects​

Battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids accounted for 10.5 per cent of the Group's deliveries in Western Europe

The group witnessed a strong demand for electric models from the home market recording a growth of 11.6 per cent. A total of 1,097,700 vehicles across all drive systems were handed over to customers. Deliveries in Central and Eastern Europe declined by 15.6 per cent to 677,000 units.

In North America, around 785,800 customers took delivery of VW Group's vehicle accounting 17.4 per cent lesser than in the previous year. Deliveries in the USA registered a slightly softer fall of 12.1 per cent to 574,800 units. Furthermore, the Group handed over a total of 489,700 vehicles to customers in South America, representing a 19.5 per cent decrease in 2019.

As far as the Asia-Pacific market is concerned, the Volkswagen Group saw deliveries drop by 9.1 per cent to 4,122,200 units. In China, the Group's largest single market, deliveries were down 9.1 per cent, with 3,849,000 vehicles sold.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.