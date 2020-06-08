New Cars and Bikes in India

Shahan Ali Mohsin Is FMSCI's Third Nomination For 2020 Arjuna Award

15-year-old Shahan Ali Mohsin was the first Indian to win the Asian Karting Championship in 2016 and has since represented India at several international karting championships. He joins rally racers Aishwarya Pissay and CS Santosh that have also been nominated.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Shahan Ali Mohsiin represented India at the IAME International Final At Le Mans in 2019

Highlights

  • Shahan Ali Mohsin has been actively racing in karting since 2014
  • CS Santosh & Aishwarya Pissay have also been nominated by the FMSCI
  • The Arjuna Award is the highest honour for sports in the country

Agra-based karting champion, Shahan Ali Mohsin has been nominated by the Federation of Motor Sport Clubs of India (FMSCI) for the 2020 Arjuna Award. Shahan's name is the third nomination to be submitted by the federation, which earlier announced the names of rally racers CS Santosh and Aishwarya Pissay for the highest honour in sports in the country. A young racer aged 15 years, Shahan has had an illustrious career as a karting racer having participated and won several national and international championships over the years.

Also Read: FMSCI Nominates CS Santosh & Aishwarya Pissay For 2020 Arjuna Award

r3a2hblg

Shahan Ali Mohsin is a winner of the National Karting Championship for several years across different categories

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports allows up to three nominations from different departments. The sportspersons nominated need to have performed well in their respective field for the last four years at the international level to be eligible for the award. Out of the total nominations, only one person will be considered for the coveted award from each discipline. However, the rule could be relaxed on the basis of team sports and across gender.  

Shahan has been actively racing since 2014 in national events. The young racer secured his first international win in 2016 in the Asian Karting Championship in Malaysia, becoming the first Indian of all ages to do so. He has since secured a podium finish at the Rotax Grand Festival in Austria and the Rotax Central European Championship. He also became the first Indian to represent the country in the IAME International Karting final at Le Mans, France last year.

ru7v0gqs

If selected, Shahan will be the youngest recipient of the Arjuna Award in the motorsport discipline, and the first karting racer as well

Shahan is also a four-time national karting champion having won the series in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. He also made his debut in the single-seater F1600 racing series last year.

Also Read: Shahan Ali Mohsin Becomes First Indian To Win Asian Karting Championship

0 Comments

The 2020 Arjuna Award panel will now vet the nominations and the results will be announced by August 2020. If Shahan does win the honour, he will be the first karting champion to win the award and the youngest-ever from the motorsport fraternity. Ace rally driver Gaurav Gill was the recipient of the Arjuna Award last year, the first-ever from Indian motorsport.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
19%
Planning to buy a used car
28%
Planning to buy a bike
32%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
21%
Return To Poll

Popular Car Models

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 57.5 - 75.29 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 32.33 - 38.64 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 40.9 - 51.25 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 6.98 - 8.9 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Super Splendor is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Super Splendor is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Announces Discount Offers On Selected Models In June
Hyundai Announces Discount Offers On Selected Models In June
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities