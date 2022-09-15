SIAM Appoints Vinod Aggarwal As New President For 2022-2023

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) appoints Vinod Aggarwal as its new president for 2022-23. He is currently serving as the MD & CEO of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd. He had previously served as the vice-president of SIAM. He succeeds Kenichi Ayukawa as the president, who is the executive vice chairman and whole-time director, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

After taking over as SIAM President, Mr Aggarwal said, “The Indian automotive industry is currently at a very exciting juncture. The industry is witnessing rapid adoption and focus on connectivity, e-mobility and alternate fuels, and other technological advancements, to provide the consumers with not just modern, but also safe and environment friendly vehicles. We are grateful to the government for it's constant focus on improving the infrastructure through significant investments and such policies that modernise this industry. I am humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the new era of Amrit Kaal, working closely together with the SIAM members.”

The members of SIAM also elected Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, as the Vice President of SIAM for 2022-23. Satyakam Arya, CEO & MD, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles was elected as the Treasurer of SIAM for 2022-23. The election for new office bearers was conducted during the Executive Committee Meeting, which was held after SIAM’s Annual General Meeting today.