Skoda Auto Volkswagen Provides Mobile Clinic To Help Offer Medical Services To 12 Villages

Skoda Auto Volkswagen (SAVW) India has provided a Mobile Health Clinic Van to the Karanjvihire Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Pune. The company says that the mobile clinic will help the healthcare centre offer medical consultation to around 12 villages, including the area where the company's plant is located. The Mobile Health Clinic Van was handed over to the to Khed Taluka medical officials by Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, at the company's corporate headquarter in Pune.

The carmaker is offering the Mobile Health Clinic van to the health centre for a period of six months, as an interim replacement for the 15-year-old in-use ambulance. It will be utilised exclusively to transfer pregnant women to the Healthcare Centre to ensure a sanitised environment and avoid mixing with regular patients. Additionally, Skoda Auto Volkswagen has also donated medicines and essential medical equipment worth ₹ 14 lakhs to the Mahalunge COVID Care Centre in Pune.

Along with the van, the company has also donated medicines and essential equipment worth ₹ 14 lakhs to the Mahalunge COVID Care Centre in Pune.

Commenting on the occasion, Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd said, "At Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, we are strongly committed towards our community and its well-being. We are humbled to be a part of such humanitarian initiatives and contribute to society. As defined in our community charter, we will continue to support healthcare as one of the key pillars of our CSR initiatives."

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has also been making reusable face shields its Chakan and Aurangabad factories

Previously, the carmaker had pledged ₹ 1. Crore to Pune's Sassoon General Hospital that's being used to treat coronavirus patients in the city, along with medicines worth ₹ 22.34 lakh. Besides that, the company's employees, supported by the labour unions in Pune and Aurangabad, contributed a day's salary to raise over ₹ 1.2 crore to support the fight against COVID-19. The money was used to fund 15 full-featured ventilators, 15 monitors and 3,750 PPE kits for Covid-19 hospitals in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad. Furthermore, the company has also been making reusable face shields at its Chakan and Aurangabad factories.

