Skoda Begins Series Production Of Enyaq iV In Mlada Boleslav

The company will produce up to 350 units of its new SUV every day alongside the Octavia and the Karoq series on the Groups only production line for vehicles based on both the MQB and MEB platforms.

The 2021 Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV will be offered in multiple configurations of power and range. expand View Photos
The 2021 Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV will be offered in multiple configurations of power and range.

Series production of the Enyaq iV has started at Skoda's plant in Mladá Boleslav. The all-electric SUV is the first Skoda series production model based on the Volkswagen Group's Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB). The company will produce up to 350 units of its new SUV every day alongside the Octavia and the Karoq series on the Group's only production line for vehicles based on both the MQB and MEB platforms.

Also Read: Skoda Auto Trademarks 5 New Product Names In India​

Skoda has invested 32 million euros in the conversion work required to enable both MEB and MQB models to be produced on the same line. In future, the brand will be manufacturing up to 350 units of the Enyaq iV here every day in a fully flexible manner alongside the Octavia and Karoq series. The car manufacturer adapted the building's statics and designed the technologies for transporting parts to accommodate the weight of the fully battery-electric vehicles and the installed components. In addition, the company has introduced safety measures in the area of battery handling, for example, by installing thermal imaging cameras. These monitor the temperature in the workshop around the clock and trigger an alarm if any deviation is detected.

It is the first Skoda series production model based on the Volkswagen Group's Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB)

Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics said, “The Enyaq iV is Skoda's first series-production model that was designed as an all-electric vehicle from the outset. This means our new SUV also places entirely different demands on manufacturing processes and production sequences than models with combustion engines.”

The all-new Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV boasts of strong yet simple lines and the production-ready model looks identical to the sketches released over the past few weeks. The SUV gets the new 'Crystal Face' that is illuminated and is quite the surprise on the offering. Skoda also says that the new Crystal Face is a new design direction that will be seen on future offerings as well. The unit uses 130 LEDs to achieve the illumination and has been borrowed from the concept version.

The sharply styled headlamp cluster is an all-LED unit on the new Enyaq iV, while the rear also sports LED taillights with the razor-sharp design. Skoda is also offering Matrix LED headlights as an optional feature on the SUV. The offering comes with 18-inch wheels right from the base variant and that's extremely likeable, while the range-topping versions get the massive 21-inch alloys on offer.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid's Rider Variant Sold Out For 2020; Temporarily Removed From The Website​

Coming to the powertrain, the 2021 Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV will be offered in multiple configurations of power and range. There are at least five variants to choose from with the entry-level Enyaq 50 iV developing 109 kW (146 bhp) and 220 Nm of peak torque from its electric motor. The base version gets a 55 kWh battery pack with a range of 340 km on a single charge and a top speed of 160 kmph. The other power outputs from the electric motor include - 177 bhp/310 Nm, 201 bhp/310 Nm, and 261 bhp/425 Nm. However, the Skoda Enyaq RS iV variant is effectively the manufacturer's most powerful offering ever produced with 302 bhp and 460 Nm on offer from two electric motors. The RS version also has a higher top speed of 180 kmph and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds, as against 11.4 seconds on the entry-level version.

