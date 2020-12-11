New Cars and Bikes in India
Skoda Rapid's Rider Variant Sold Out For 2020; Temporarily Removed From The Website

Skoda India has told carandbike that it has exhausted all the allocated Rider variants of the Rapid sedan for 2020, and that is why it has been temporarily removed from the website. The company plans to bring it back soon.

The Rider variant of the Skoda Rapid sedan was priced in India at Rs. 7.49 lakh
The Rider variant of the Skoda Rapid sedan was priced in India at Rs. 7.49 lakh

  • The Skoda Rapid Rider trim was priced at Rs. 7.49 lakh
  • The Rider variant of the Rapid will be re-introduced in January 2021
  • The Skoda Rapid right now comes with a 1.0-litre TSI engine as standard

Skoda Auto India has recently removed the price of the entry-level Rider variant of the Rapid sedan from its official website. The company has told carandbike that Skoda has exhausted all the Rider variants allocated for 2020, and that is why it has been temporarily removed from the website. It makes sense because, while the price of Rider trim has been removed, the variant itself is still mentioned on the website. The company has also said that it has not discontinued the Rider variant, and it will come back in January 2021.

Commenting on the development, a Skoda Auto India spokesperson said, "The Rapid Rider garnered much appreciation from brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts, across the nation. After its market introduction, stocks of the popular Skoda offering, allocated for the year, quickly ran out due to an unprecedented demand. The Rapid Rider continues to be an integral part of the Skoda portfolio and will be reintroduced as early as next month."

The Skoda Rapid sedan is already overbooked for this year, and the car currently holds almost 12 per cent market share in its segment

Interestingly, earlier in November 2020, replying to a Twitter user, Zac Hollis, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Skoda India said that the Rapid sedan is already overbooked for this year, and the company can't supply the car until next year it has more demand than production capacity. Much recently, speaking to carandbike about the reception the 2020 Rapid has received, Hollis said, "I think I am really pleased with the performance of the Rapid at the moment. Last month we had almost 12 per cent segment share of the Rapid, which is a really fantastic performance. He further added, "So, we are selling more Rapids at the moment, then we did last year, which is a really tremendous performance, I am really happy with it."

The Skoda Rapid is currently priced in India between ₹ 7.99 lakh and ₹ 13.29 lakh

Right now, the Skoda Rapid is offered in five variants - Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style, and Monte Carlo. And all five variants get an automatic option as well. While prices for the manual variants start at ₹ 7.99 lakh for the Rider Plus trim, going up to ₹ 11.79 lakh for the Monte Carlo variant, the automatic trims are priced from ₹ 9.49 lakh to ₹ 13.29 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). For the last six months, Skoda India has been selling an average of 800 units of the Rapid sedans every month, and in October and November 2020, the company sold 1,024 units, and 813 units of the car, respectively.

Under the hood, the Skoda Rapid comes with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine as standard that churns out 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

