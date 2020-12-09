Skoda Auto India Aims To Hit 30,000 Units In Annual Sales Next Year

The India 2.0 strategy holds a great significance for the Volkswagen Group not only for the Indian market, but also when you look at the wider demography of other Asian and Latin American markets. Those models that will be designed and developed in India from ground up will also be considered for exports primarily in other developing economies and that's likely to give the German group more volumes. Now we already know that Skoda Auto India is leading the charge for the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India PVT. LTD. (SAVWIPL) and the company has ambitious volume targets for the coming year.

Skoda's upcoming compact SUV is likely to undercut the Karoq in terms of pricing.

Skoda Auto India will be closing its books roughly with around 11,000 units this year but the company is aiming to hit the 30,000 units' annual sales mark in 2021 which if achieved, will be an exponential growth of over 200 per cent for the German brand. Speaking to carandbike, Zac Hollis, Director- Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India said, "This year we'll be selling around 11,000 cars and the plan next year is to go to over 30,000 or so and our long term aim is to sell 100,000 cars in India."

The Skoda Vision IN based compact SUV is likely to go on sale next year.

Yes! In the long run the company has plans to sell over one lakh units annually but the brand is yet to disclose its long term strategy. As of now, Skoda will be ramping up its number of dealerships in India from 94 units to 130 units by June 2021 in key markets in a bid to improve its market reach. Then the Skoda Vision IN based compact SUV is in the pipeline as well and the company is planning to be aggressive with its pricing without compromising on its build and overall quality. The SUV will meet global standards when it comes to finish, durability and safety. It will likely be exported to other markets as well which will add up to the overall volume and facilitate in achieving the 30,000 sales target for the year 2021.

