Skoda Rapid Overbooked For The Year; Supply To Begin In 2021

The purpose of Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 strategy is to increase Skoda Auto's and Volkswagen India's cumulative market share in the Indian market. Now in a bid to achieve that target, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. (SAVWIPL) needs to sell more units here. While sales don't seem to be a problem for the company, production definitely is. Zac Hollis, Director, Sales, Service and Marketing- Skoda Auto India in a tweet confirmed that the Rapid sedan is overbooked for the year and the company is getting more demand than production.

Skoda also exports the Rapid to the Latin American market from the Chakan plant.

Replying to a Twitter user on his criticism about the Skoda Rapid being overpriced, Hollis said, "Buy something else then. At the moment we probably can't supply until next year as we have more demand than production capacity." That said, the made-in-India Skoda Rapid is not only sold in our market but is also exported from the Chakan plants to Latin American markets. Prices for the Skoda Rapid start at ₹ 7,49 lakh in India and go up to ₹ 13.29 lakh, (ex-showroom, India).

Buy something else then. At the moment we probably can't supply until next year as we have more demand than production capacity. November 9, 2020

The Skoda Rapid is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI engine.

The Skoda Rapid TSI is offered in both manual and automatic variants. It draws power from a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and six-speed torque convertor automatic transmission. It is equipped with features like LED daytime running lights, front and rear fog lights, 16-inch alloy wheels on the outside. The interior gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with Mirror link, automatic climate control, cruise control, auto dimming IRVM, tilt and telescopic steering wheel and height adjustable driver's seat among others. The safety features on the Skoda Rapid TSI include dual airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), rear parking sensors, high speed alert and a reverse parking camera.

