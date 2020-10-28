Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India

Skoda launched the Karoq SUV in India in May 2020 and it was the company's offering which slotted below the Kodiaq. In India, the SUV mainly rival the likes of the Jeep Compass and its counterpart from VW, the Volkswagen T-Roc. A spiritual successor to the Skoda Yeti, the Karoq has been present in the global markets for a few years now and it's had its fair share of success in the country. But we will put a number to that success. Replying to a query on twitter about the Karoq being expensive, Zac Hollis Director – Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India, said, “I only had 1,000 cars as FBU's and I sold them all. The car was well positioned as a luxury, large and safe SUV and nearly all cars sold in 9 months. A great job done by the whole team.”

The Karoq comes to India as a completely built unit and comes at a premium price when compared to the VW T-Roc but the company has managed to sell almost all the 1000 units that were ear marked for India and that's big news given how brutal the lockdown was for the auto industry.

The Karoq is only available with a petrol engine in India

The Skoda Karoq is a petrol-only SUV and is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that is tuned to make 148 bhp with 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard. The SUV can go from 0-100 kmph in 9 seconds, before reaching the top speed of 202 kmph. While globally, the Karoq does get 4x4, the India spec model is the FWD (front wheel drive) version.

Only 1000 Units of the Karoq were allotted for India and now almost all have been sold

Given the popularity of the Karoq in India, we wait to see, if Skoda plans to assemble the car in India, but this is a decision that will take some time in implementing. The company is now working towards bringing in the compact SUV to India which will be based on the Vision IN concept, one which will be highly localised and will offer a ton of features.



