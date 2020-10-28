New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India

The Karoq comes to India as a completely built unit and comes at a premium price when compared to the VW T-Roc but the company has managed to sell almost all the 1000 units that were ear marked for India

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Skoda Karoq SUV was launched in India in May 2020 expand View Photos
The Skoda Karoq SUV was launched in India in May 2020

Highlights

  • The Karoq was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020
  • The Karoq is based on the same platform as the VW T-Roc
  • There's only one variant available on the Karoq

Skoda launched the Karoq SUV in India in May 2020 and it was the company's offering which slotted below the Kodiaq. In India, the SUV mainly rival the likes of the Jeep Compass and its counterpart from VW, the Volkswagen T-Roc. A spiritual successor to the Skoda Yeti, the Karoq has been present in the global markets for a few years now and it's had its fair share of success in the country. But we will put a number to that success. Replying to a query on twitter about the Karoq being expensive, Zac Hollis Director – Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India, said, “I only had 1,000 cars as FBU's and I sold them all. The car was well positioned as a luxury, large and safe SUV and nearly all cars sold in 9 months. A great job done by the whole team.”

The Karoq comes to India as a completely built unit and comes at a premium price when compared to the VW T-Roc but the company has managed to sell almost all the 1000 units that were ear marked for India and that's big news given how brutal the lockdown was for the auto industry. 

74s3b2ig

The Karoq is only available with a petrol engine in India 

Also Read: 2020 Skoda Karoq Review

Newsbeep

The Skoda Karoq is a petrol-only SUV and is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that is tuned to make 148 bhp with 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard. The SUV can go from 0-100 kmph in 9 seconds, before reaching the top speed of 202 kmph. While globally, the Karoq does get 4x4, the India spec model is the FWD (front wheel drive) version. 

c1edg8l4

Only 1000 Units of the Karoq were allotted for India and now almost all have been sold 

Also Read: Skoda Karoq Launched In India

0 Comments

Given the popularity of the Karoq in India, we wait to see, if Skoda plans to assemble the car in India, but this is a decision that will take some time in implementing. The company is now working towards bringing in the compact SUV to India which will be based on the Vision IN concept, one which will be highly localised and will offer a ton of features. 
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2020
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2020
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,500
Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,500
Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2021 Line-Up For India
Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2021 Line-Up For India
Mercedes-Benz To Increase Its Share In Aston Martin To 20 Per Cent; Inks New Technology Deal
Mercedes-Benz To Increase Its Share In Aston Martin To 20 Per Cent; Inks New Technology Deal
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Toto Wolffe Jokes That He Will Break The Bank To Retain Lewis Hamilton 
Toto Wolffe Jokes That He Will Break The Bank To Retain Lewis Hamilton 
New Hyundai i20 Evaluated On 18 Test Tracks And Uses 66 Per Cent High Tensile Steel
New Hyundai i20 Evaluated On 18 Test Tracks And Uses 66 Per Cent High Tensile Steel
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Kinetic Green Safar Jumbo Electric Cargo Three-Wheeler Launched; Priced At Rs. 2.50 Lakh
Kinetic Green Safar Jumbo Electric Cargo Three-Wheeler Launched; Priced At Rs. 2.50 Lakh
Bugatti Teases Upcoming Hypercar; Shows Hardcore Racing Seats
Bugatti Teases Upcoming Hypercar; Shows Hardcore Racing Seats
Ross Brawn Sees Schumacher Like Traits In Leclerc 
Ross Brawn Sees Schumacher Like Traits In Leclerc 
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
Mercedes Has Not Given Up On Self Driving Cars
Mercedes Has Not Given Up On Self Driving Cars
2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 Facelift Images Leaked Prior To Global Debut
2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 Facelift Images Leaked Prior To Global Debut
Tata Motors Posts Wider Net Loss Of Rs. 307 Crore in Q2 FY2021
Tata Motors Posts Wider Net Loss Of Rs. 307 Crore in Q2 FY2021
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Toyota-Panasonic Battery JV To Boost Efficiency To Catch Up With Chinese Rivals
Toyota-Panasonic Battery JV To Boost Efficiency To Catch Up With Chinese Rivals
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 24.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
51,8759% / 5 yrs
Luxury SUV
Petrol
Automatic
17 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
2020 Skoda Karoq Review
05:58
2020 Skoda Karoq Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Sep-20 10:11 AM IST
Skoda Launches Karoq, Superb, Rapid, Kawasaki Z650 BS6 Launch
04:07
Skoda Launches Karoq, Superb, Rapid, Kawasaki Z650 BS6 Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 26-May-20 11:01 PM IST
Skoda Karoq Launch, Royal Enfield Scrambler 650, Mahindra Exports
03:22
Skoda Karoq Launch, Royal Enfield Scrambler 650, Mahindra Exports
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-May-20 09:00 PM IST
Hyundai Creta Bookings, Skoda Karoq Details, Datsun redi-Go
03:32
Hyundai Creta Bookings, Skoda Karoq Details, Datsun redi-Go
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-May-20 08:16 PM IST
Skoda Karoq Launch, Volvo XC40 T4, Suzuki Hayabusa
03:15
Skoda Karoq Launch, Volvo XC40 T4, Suzuki Hayabusa
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Dec-19 05:22 PM IST
Mercedes Benz GLB, Skoda Karoq, Renault Duster Facelift
22:36
Mercedes Benz GLB, Skoda Karoq, Renault Duster Facelift
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 27-Jul-19 07:21 PM IST
2019 Skoda Karoq First Drive Review
05:38
2019 Skoda Karoq First Drive Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Jul-19 07:18 PM IST
Skoda Karoq Blue
Skoda Karoq Blue
Skoda Karoq Rear Look
Skoda Karoq Rear Look
Skoda Karoq Sunroof
Skoda Karoq Sunroof
Skoda Karoq Front Look
Skoda Karoq Front Look
Skoda Karoq Front View
Skoda Karoq Front View
Skoda Karoq Grille
Skoda Karoq Grille
Skoda Karoq Headlight
Skoda Karoq Headlight
Skoda Karoq Rear View
Skoda Karoq Rear View
Skoda Karoq Ride View
Skoda Karoq Ride View
Skoda Karoq Right Side View
Skoda Karoq Right Side View
Skoda Karoq Side Look
Skoda Karoq Side Look
Skoda Karoq Tail Light
Skoda Karoq Tail Light
Skoda Karoq Rear View
Skoda Karoq Rear View
Skoda Karoq Dashboard
Skoda Karoq Dashboard
Skoda Karoq Engine
Skoda Karoq Engine
Skoda Karoq Gear
Skoda Karoq Gear
Skoda Karoq Player
Skoda Karoq Player
Skoda Karoq Seats
Skoda Karoq Seats
Skoda Karoq Speedometer
Skoda Karoq Speedometer
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities