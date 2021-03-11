carandbike Awards 2021: Mid-Size SUV Of The Year

SUVs are now popular than ever before in the Indian car market, and across segments too. This year the MG Hector, Skoda Karoq and the Volkswagen T-Roc will battle it out to win the title of the Midsize SUV of the year at the 2021 carandbike awards. We have already had our jury round and the results have been locked in. But the winner will be announced on March 19, 2021. But before the winner is announced, here is a quick gist of all the nominated SUVs.

MG Hector Plus

(The MG Hector Plus is 65 mm longer than the Hector, although the wheelbase stays exactly the same)

The Hector Plus was the first 3-row SUV from MG Motor India. The SUV was launched last year as a new variant of the Hector. The Hector Plus is longer by 65 mm at 4720 mm, allowing the carmaker to accommodate the third row. However, the company hasn't made any changes to the width, height and the wheelbase of the SUV. he Hector Plus also comes with new visual elements that differentiate it from the regular 5-seater version. Upfront the SUV gets a cleaner, all-black grille flanked by a pair of new LED daytime running lamps. The headlights are new and the full-LED units have been replaced by new LED projector lights with new floating-style indicators, body-coloured bumpers and a smaller skid plate.

(With the third row, MG says the Hector Plus squares up against other six-seater cars in the market)

The MG Hector Plus gets the same three powertrain choices as the regular Hector - the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre mild-hybrid, and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol and mild-hybrid versions make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque and come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT automatic (petrol only). The diesel version, on the other hand, makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and gets the 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Prices for the MG Hector Plus start at ₹ 13.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Skoda Karoq

(The Skoda Karoq is sold in India as a CBU and is priced at about ₹ 25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Launched last year as a CBU unit, the Skoda Karoq is one of the new SUVs from the VW Group under its India 2.0 strategy. The Skoda Karoq is built on the MQB platform and gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm. The engine is paired to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox, sending power to the front wheels only. The cabin of the SUV is well-specced too, with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity and a sunroof. Considering the Skoda Karoq comes in only one top-spec variant, the list of standard safety features on offer is extensive. For starters, the SUV comes with 9 airbags in total, including dual front airbags, side airbags at front and rear, driver knee airbag as well as curtain airbags at front and rear, which itself is a segment benchmark. Then you have features like ABS with EBS, Electronic Stability Control MBA (Mechanical Brake Assist), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), HBA (Hill Brake Assist), ASR (Anti Slip Regulation), EDS (Electronic Differential Lock), and an electromechanical parking brake with Auto Hold function. The Skoda Karoq is priced at about ₹ 25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Volkswagen T-Roc

(The VW T-Roc is priced at ₹ 21.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The VW T-Roc and the Skoda Karoq could be termed as siblings as both models are built on the same platform and get the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, having the same power and torque outputs along with the same gearbox as well. The T-Roc is compact and more crossover-like. It is very stylish and urban in its look and gives you the feel of driving a hatch or a sedan rather than an SUV. On the features front, the T-Roc gets LED DRLs with projector lens headlights, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery on the seats, virtual cockpit, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and much more. The VW T-Roc is priced at ₹ 21.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Volkswagen will bring in the second batch of the SUVs in the next few months.

