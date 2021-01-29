New Cars and Bikes in India
Skoda Karoq Sold Out In India; Second Batch Under Evaluation

Skoda Auto had allotted 1000 units of the Karoq for the Indian market and all of them have been sold-off. Skoda for now has unlisted the Karoq from its India website and is evaluating the prospects for the second batch.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
SUVs have been at the top of the priority list at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWPL), in its India 2.0 strategy. Models like the Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc were essentially an experiment to analyse the market demand for brands' compact SUVs, ahead of the launch of the upcoming Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, both of which will hit our market in summer this year. First batch of the Volkswagen T-Roc was sold out in India last year itself and now even Skoda has sold out the Karoq in our market.

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV To Make World Debut In March 2021, Engine And Features Details Out

The Skoda Karoq is sold in India as a CBU.

Now the Karoq and T-Roc being completely built units (CBUs) or fully imported models are a pricier proposition in the compact SUV space, especially after the arrival the locally assembled Kushaq and Taigun. While Volkswagen has confirmed that the second batch of the T-Roc has too been sold out and in-turn it will be starting with the deliveries soon, Skoda for now has unlisted the Karoq from its India website and is evaluating the prospects for the second batch. It had allotted 1000 units of the Karoq for the Indian market and all of them have been sold-off.

Also Read: Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?

The Skoda Karoq comes with dual tone beige and black interior with electrically adjustable driver's seat.

The Skoda Karoq is a petrol-only SUV and is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged TSI petrol engine that is tuned to make 148 bhp with 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties is handled by a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard. The SUV can go from 0-100 kmph in 9 seconds, before reaching the top speed of 202 kmph. While globally, the Karoq does get an all-wheel drive (AWD) system, the India spec model is the front wheel drive (FWD) version.

