Skoda Kushaq Gets New Non-Sunroof Style Variant; Priced At Rs 15.09 lakh

Skoda has added a new non-sunroof (NSR) Style variant to the Kushaq line-up. The new variant, priced at Rs. 15.09 lakh (ex-showroom, India) is about Rs.20,000 more affordable than the regular Kushaq Style and misses out on some equipment as compared to the latter. The new Style NSR is additionally only available with the 1.0 TSI engine and a manual gearbox. The variant lacks the option of the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox – it is available on the standard 1.0 TSI Style variant.

Moving to the equipment list, as the name suggests, the Style NSR lacks the option of a sunroof but also misses out on some other kit offered on the standard Style trim. It should be noted that Skoda has updated the regular Style variant to now get the 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster that's also offered on the Monte Carlo. The Style NSR however misses out on the digital dials carrying forward with the regular analogue instrument cluster with a multi-information display. The Style NSR also misses out on kit such as rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming rear view mirror offered on the regular Style.

Also read: Skoda Slavia, Kushaq To Get Smaller Touchscreen In Equipment List Reshuffle

While Skoda now offers a digital instrument cluster on the Kushaq Style, the Style NSR retains the analogue gauges while also missing out on some other kit.

Also read: Skoda Enyaq iV Electric SUV Spotted In India Sans Camouflage

Other equipment such as the new 8.0-inch touchscreen, six airbags, key-less entry and go, leatherette upholstery, auto climate control, cruise control, wireless phone charging and ventilated front seats are all in line with the standard Kushaq Style.

Also read: Skoda Slavia Prices Hiked; New Prices Start At ₹ 10.99 lakh

Skoda has also made a tyre pressure monitoring system standard across the range.

The Kushaq is currently priced from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) with Skoda having stopped selling the previously introduced Active Peace variant which had brought the starting price down to Rs 9.99 lakh. The compact SUV is available with either a 114bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol or 148 bhp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options both with manual and automatic gearbox options. While the 1.0 TSI is available across the range, the 1.5 TSI is limited to only the Style and Monte Carlo variants.