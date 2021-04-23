Skoda Releases Design Sketches Of The New-Gen Fabia

Skoda has released the first official design sketches of the 4th generation Fabia. The new-gen hatchback is based on the Volkswagen Group's Modular Transverse Toolkit MQB-A0 platform and from what the company says, will be spacious and also feature rich. There's no word on whether we'll see the Fabia in India though and that is likely to be wait and watch situation for it. But the two design sketches showcased by the company, give us an understanding of what the car looks like. Up front, the headlights get a sharper design and yes, they are indeed LEDs. The modules resemble blocks of ice in the sharply cut full-LED front headlights, which extend up to the front grille. An L-shaped daytime running light module can be seen, as well. Skoda's signature crystalline elements can also be found in the graphics of the distinctly flat rear lights that will be available in a full-LED version.

The diagonal front view offers a first glimpse of the flat front headlights and the wide Skoda grille

The fourth generation Fabia will be 111 millimetres longer and 48 millimetres wider than its predecessor. While Skoda promises a spacious cabin for passengers, it also says that an extra 50 litres of boot space is on offer. The diagonal front view offers a first glimpse of the flat front headlights and the wide Skoda grille, which has a sporty, elegant look with a chrome frame and black ribs. Large wheels also enhance the powerful appearance.

The elongated roof spoiler with side finlets ensure excellent aerodynamics along with the aerodynamically optimised exterior mirrors and actively adjustable cooling shutters in the front bumper's lower air inlet.

The Fabia has always been one of the bestsellers for the company worldwide and the new gen model will certainly push the boundaries of technology and design.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.