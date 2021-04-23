carandbike logo
search

Skoda Releases Design Sketches Of The New-Gen Fabia

The new-gen hatchback is based on the Volkswagen Group's Modular Transverse Toolkit MQB-A0 platform and from what the company says, will be spacious and also feature rich.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
Skoda Releases Design Sketches Of The New-Gen Fabia expand View Photos

Skoda has released the first official design sketches of the 4th generation Fabia. The new-gen hatchback is based on the Volkswagen Group's Modular Transverse Toolkit MQB-A0 platform and from what the company says, will be spacious and also feature rich. There's no word on whether we'll see the Fabia in India though and that is likely to be wait and watch situation for it. But the two design sketches showcased by the company, give us an understanding of what the car looks like. Up front, the headlights get a sharper design and yes, they are indeed LEDs. The modules resemble blocks of ice in the sharply cut full-LED front headlights, which extend up to the front grille. An L-shaped daytime running light module can be seen, as well. Skoda's signature crystalline elements can also be found in the graphics of the distinctly flat rear lights that will be available in a full-LED version.

r02bo8b

The diagonal front view offers a first glimpse of the flat front headlights and the wide Skoda grille 

The fourth generation Fabia will be 111 millimetres longer and 48 millimetres wider than its predecessor. While Skoda promises a spacious cabin for passengers, it also says that an extra 50 litres of boot space is on offer. The diagonal front view offers a first glimpse of the flat front headlights and the wide Skoda grille, which has a sporty, elegant look with a chrome frame and black ribs. Large wheels also enhance the powerful appearance.

The elongated roof spoiler with side finlets ensure excellent aerodynamics along with the aerodynamically optimised exterior mirrors and actively adjustable cooling shutters in the front bumper's lower air inlet.

0 Comments

The Fabia has always been one of the bestsellers for the company worldwide and the new gen model will certainly push the boundaries of technology and design.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Skoda Cars

  • Skoda Octavia Rs Front View
    Skoda Octavia Rs Front View
  • Skoda Rs
    Skoda Rs
  • Skoda Octavia Front Side
    Skoda Octavia Front Side
  • Skoda Rapid Airbags
    Skoda Rapid Airbags
  • Skoda Rapid Front View
    Skoda Rapid Front View
  • Skoda Rapid Tsi Engine
    Skoda Rapid Tsi Engine
  • Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
  • Skoda Kodiaq Front Side Profile
    Skoda Kodiaq Front Side Profile
  • Skoda Kodiaq Rear Side
    Skoda Kodiaq Rear Side
  • Skoda Superb Side Profile
    Skoda Superb Side Profile
  • Skoda Superb Front Profile
    Skoda Superb Front Profile
  • Skoda Superb Electric Boot Lid With Virtual Pedal
    Skoda Superb Electric Boot Lid With Virtual Pedal
  • Skoda Yeti Front Profile
    Skoda Yeti Front Profile
  • Skoda Yeti Side Veiw
    Skoda Yeti Side Veiw
  • Skoda Yeti Side Profile
    Skoda Yeti Side Profile
  • Skoda Karoq Blue
    Skoda Karoq Blue
  • Skoda Karoq Rear Look
    Skoda Karoq Rear Look
  • Skoda Karoq Sunroof
    Skoda Karoq Sunroof
x
Railways Hero Mayur Shelke Who Saved A 6-Year Old Gifted A New Jawa Forty Two
Railways Hero Mayur Shelke Who Saved A 6-Year Old Gifted A New Jawa Forty Two
2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift Unveiled
2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift Unveiled
Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle
Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle
2021 Honda HR-V e:HEV Technical Specifications Revealed
2021 Honda HR-V e:HEV Technical Specifications Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities