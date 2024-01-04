Login

Skoda Slavia, Kushaq, Prices Hiked By Up to Rs 1 Lakh

The entry-level variants of Slavia and Kushaq have received a maximum price hike of Rs 64,000 and Rs 1 lakh respectively.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Skoda Slavia's price hike ranges between Rs 14,000 to Rs 64,000
  • Kushaq’s price hike ranges between Rs 16,000 to Rs 1 Lakh
  • Matte and Elegance Editions remain unaffected

Citing inflation and rising input costs, most of the automakers in India announced a price hike in January 2024. Now, the decision has been implemented. Skoda Auto India has increased the prices of its Slavia and Kushaq models. The Skoda Slavia, which was previously available at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh, now starts at Rs 11.53 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The price hike ranges from Rs 14,000 to Rs 64,000 for the Slavia, depending on the variant.

 

Also Read: Skoda Auto Registers 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Two Years

 

Skoda Slavia's price hike ranges between Rs 14,000 to Rs 64,000. 

 

Similarly, the Skoda Kushaq, which was formerly available at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh, is now Rs 1 lakh more expensive. Prices now range from Rs 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Overall, the Kushaq now costs between Rs 16,000 to Rs 1 lakh more depending on the variant. Both the entry-level variants of Slavia and Kushaq have received the maximum price hike. However, prices for the Matte and Elegance editions of both models remain unchanged. It is worth mentioning that the price hike does not bring any new features or mechanical upgrades to the aforementioned models.

 

Skoda Kushaq’s price hike ranges between Rs 16,000 to Rs 1 Lakh. 

 

The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are both offered with two powertrain options: a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The 1.0-litre engine produces 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre engine delivers 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. There are three transmission options available, including a six-speed manual, an automatic torque converter, and a seven-speed DSG unit.

 

Also Read: 2024 Skoda Octavia Teased; To Be Unveiled In February

 

In other news, Skoda Auto India achieved a significant milestone of over 1 lakh unit sales in two years. This accomplishment is primarily attributed to the success of two key models in Skoda's lineup: the Kushaq and Slavia.

 

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda India# Skoda Slavia# Skoda Kushaq# Skoda Slavia price hike# Skoda Kushaq Price Hike# Price Hike in Cars# car news
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.5
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 61,654 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Slavia

Skoda Slavia
8.3
0
10

Skoda Slavia

Starts at ₹ 10.89 - 19.12 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Slavia Specifications
View Slavia Features

Popular Skoda Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be Inaugurated On January 12, Will Be India’s Longest Sea Bridge
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be Inaugurated On January 12, Will Be India’s Longest Sea Bridge
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17149 second ago

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link (MTHL) will be India’s longest sea bridge spanning 21.8 km with over 16.5 km over the sea

Skoda Auto Registers 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Two Years
Skoda Auto Registers 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Two Years
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-9546 second ago

This accomplishment is primarily attributed to the success of two key models in Skoda's lineup: the Kushaq and Slavia.

Upcoming Triumph Daytona 660 Teased Again; Global Unveil Next Week
Upcoming Triumph Daytona 660 Teased Again; Global Unveil Next Week
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5699 second ago

Triumph has teased its new supersport motorcycle again on its social media handles. It will be unveiled globally on January 9, 2024. It is likely to be called the ‘Daytona 660’.

2024 Kawasaki Eliminator: Top 5 Highlights
2024 Kawasaki Eliminator: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-2865 second ago

The Kawasaki Eliminator, with a 451cc parallel-twin engine derived from the Ninja Z400, was first unveiled globally in June 2023.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets Two New Colour Options
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets Two New Colour Options
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1905 second ago

Royal Enfield has launched two new colours for the Hunter 350, Dapper O and Dapper G. Both are priced at Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch Hits New Milestone With 3 Lakh Units Rolled Out
Tata Punch Hits New Milestone With 3 Lakh Units Rolled Out
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13 second ago

The Tata Punch has achieved a new production milestone in a little over two years after launch, owing to the soaring popularity of the micro SUV.

Auto Sales December 2023: Mahindra SUV Sales Grow 24 Per Cent
Auto Sales December 2023: Mahindra SUV Sales Grow 24 Per Cent
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Mahindra reported a cumulative sales growth of 6 per cent for the month of December 2023

Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Here is a list of the highest-selling models in 2023 from each carmaker in India

Audi Q8 E-Tron 'Edition Dakar' Debuts With Increased Ground Clearance, All-Terrain Tyres
Audi Q8 E-Tron 'Edition Dakar' Debuts With Increased Ground Clearance, All-Terrain Tyres
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The Q8 e-Tron edition Dakar is available for purchase, with only 99 units featuring a unique livery paying tribute to the Audi RS Q e-Tron Dakar racer.

Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Increased By Up To Rs 42,000
Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Increased By Up To Rs 42,000
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Toyota Innova Hycross gets pricier by Rs 10,000 on the base trim, while the remaining variants are now more expensive by Rs 42,000

Skoda Auto Registers 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Two Years
Skoda Auto Registers 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Two Years
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-9546 second ago

This accomplishment is primarily attributed to the success of two key models in Skoda's lineup: the Kushaq and Slavia.

Tata Punch Hits New Milestone With 3 Lakh Units Rolled Out
Tata Punch Hits New Milestone With 3 Lakh Units Rolled Out
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13 second ago

The Tata Punch has achieved a new production milestone in a little over two years after launch, owing to the soaring popularity of the micro SUV.

Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Elegance Edition: First Look
Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Elegance Edition: First Look
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The Elegance Editions of the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia is available in limited numbers and only comes with the 1.5-litre TSI engine.

Mahindra XUV400 Gets Discounts of Up To Rs 4 Lakh
Mahindra XUV400 Gets Discounts of Up To Rs 4 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The EC variant of the XUV400 is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh while the range-topping EL variant is offered with a discount of Rs 4 lakh.

Listed: Car Manufacturers That Will Hike Prices From January 2024
Listed: Car Manufacturers That Will Hike Prices From January 2024
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Most of the automakers have attributed this decision to rising input costs and commodity prices.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Slavia, Kushaq, Prices Hiked By Up to Rs 1 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved