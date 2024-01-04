Skoda Slavia, Kushaq, Prices Hiked By Up to Rs 1 Lakh

Citing inflation and rising input costs, most of the automakers in India announced a price hike in January 2024. Now, the decision has been implemented. Skoda Auto India has increased the prices of its Slavia and Kushaq models. The Skoda Slavia, which was previously available at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh, now starts at Rs 11.53 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The price hike ranges from Rs 14,000 to Rs 64,000 for the Slavia, depending on the variant.

Skoda Slavia's price hike ranges between Rs 14,000 to Rs 64,000.

Similarly, the Skoda Kushaq, which was formerly available at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh, is now Rs 1 lakh more expensive. Prices now range from Rs 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Overall, the Kushaq now costs between Rs 16,000 to Rs 1 lakh more depending on the variant. Both the entry-level variants of Slavia and Kushaq have received the maximum price hike. However, prices for the Matte and Elegance editions of both models remain unchanged. It is worth mentioning that the price hike does not bring any new features or mechanical upgrades to the aforementioned models.

Skoda Kushaq’s price hike ranges between Rs 16,000 to Rs 1 Lakh.

The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are both offered with two powertrain options: a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The 1.0-litre engine produces 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre engine delivers 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. There are three transmission options available, including a six-speed manual, an automatic torque converter, and a seven-speed DSG unit.

In other news, Skoda Auto India achieved a significant milestone of over 1 lakh unit sales in two years. This accomplishment is primarily attributed to the success of two key models in Skoda's lineup: the Kushaq and Slavia.