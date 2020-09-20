New Cars and Bikes in India
Skoda To Add 100 New Dealers In India By The End Of 2020

Skoda Auto aims to strengthen its hold in the Indian market by adding 100 new outlets by the end of 2020. This strategy is inline with company's project India 2.0.

Skoda Auto India is working on expanding its dealer network across the country

Skoda Auto India is currently focusing on expanding its footprint across the country. Apart from adding new outlets, the company will also be replacing the existing ones, who do not have enough financial resources to expand with the brand. The Czech automaker is working on the dealer expansion network throughout the country alongside its digital sales growth. The automaker intends to double its dealership network by 2022 as a part of project India 2.0.

Also Read: Skoda Kodiaq BS6 To Be Launched In India In 2021

ilk70l0g

Skoda Auto India aims to open 100 new outlets across India by the end of this year

As per the original plan, the company aimed to strengthen its network by opening 124 new dealers by the end of this year. However, the plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the brand has revised its target to 100 new outlets by the end of this year. 

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the Rapid automatic, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “We have reduced our target to 100 by this year-end and 130 by the middle of next year. This year we will open new outlets in Bhopal, Mysore, and Guwahati, and new service centres with completely new dealers in Navi Mumbai and other places. This year we will add 27 new outlets.”

8bg1u1j8

The company is targeting 130 new dealerships by the mid of next year

Also Read: Skoda Kodiaq RS Not Coming To India​

0 Comments

The company also confirmed that it will not be introducing the Kodiaq RS in the Indian market. But, the BS6 Kodiaq TSI model will hit the market by early next year. The recently launched the Skoda Rapid TSI automatic in India with a starting price of ₹ 7.49 lakh and goes up to ₹ 13.29 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

